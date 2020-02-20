Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton power Bucks past Pistons

DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 126-106 on Thursday night.

The Bucks led 70-41 at halftime and by as many as 34 points in the second half. Detroit could never get enough stops to mount any significant rally in the final two quarters.

Former Piston Khris Middleton added 28 points for the Bucks, who won for the 15th time in 17 games. Eric Bledsoe added 19 points and Brook Lopez scored 18.

The Pistons have lost five straight since trading Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 6 and were playing for the first time since buying out Reggie Jackson's contract. Christian Wood, one of seven players in the game who has played for both teams, had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The game was lopsided early, with the Bucks leading by 14 at the end of the first quarter and 29 at the half. Detroit's 41 first-half points were only two more than Middleton (20) and Antetokounmpo (19) had on their own. The Milwaukee also had a 14-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

