Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton lead Bucks past Kings

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and Khris Middleton scored 32 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Sacramento Kings 128-115 on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.

“I thought individually they were good, and they had good moments together,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I thought our defense set the table and we were able to get out and both of them were able to be in attack mode.”

The Bucks won their second straight after ending a five-game losing streak with a victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night.

“It felt good. We were making the right plays. We were being aggressive. We were finding teammates,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve done this for eight years.”

Antetokounmpo added 18 rebounds, one off his season high, as the Bucks sent the Kings to their seventh consecutive loss. Milwaukee has won nine in a row against Sacramento.

The two-time reigning MVP attempted 24 free throws, a career high. He made 19, tied for his most ever.

“Part of the game plan was if he has a layup, let’s wrap him up. He’s supposed to be a 64% free throw shooter,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “Unfortunately, tonight he looked like Steve Nash shooting free throws.”