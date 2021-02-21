Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton lead Bucks past Kings

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and Khris Middleton scored 32 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Sacramento Kings 128-115 on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.
“I thought individually they were good, and they had good moments together,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I thought our defense set the table and we were able to get out and both of them were able to be in attack mode.”
The Bucks won their second straight after ending a five-game losing streak with a victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night.
“It felt good. We were making the right plays. We were being aggressive. We were finding teammates,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve done this for eight years.”
Antetokounmpo added 18 rebounds, one off his season high, as the Bucks sent the Kings to their seventh consecutive loss. Milwaukee has won nine in a row against Sacramento.
The two-time reigning MVP attempted 24 free throws, a career high. He made 19, tied for his most ever.
“Part of the game plan was if he has a layup, let’s wrap him up. He’s supposed to be a 64% free throw shooter,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “Unfortunately, tonight he looked like Steve Nash shooting free throws.”
The Bucks led 28-25 after one quarter but poured it on in the second, leading by as many as 17.
Milwaukee began to take control midway through the period when Jabari Parker appeared to draw a charge on Antetokounmpo as the two-time reigning MVP sank a short jumper. Budenholzer challenged the call, which was reversed, resulting in a blocking call against Parker. Antetokounmpo made the foul shot to complete the three-point play.
The Kings rallied to cut the lead to eight with just under two minutes left in the half before the Bucks scored six straight to put the finishing touches on a 42-point quarter.
Milwaukee scored the first eight points of the third quarter to build a 22-point lead and held a 99-82 margin heading to the fourth.
Sacramento pulled within 12 early in the fourth but the Bucks remained in command throughout the quarter.
Former Oshkosh North athlete Tyrese Haliburton paced the Kings with 23 points. DaQuan Jeffries added 18.
In the paint
Kings forward Harrison Barnes (strained left foot) — Sacramento’s second-leading scorer — missed his third consecutive game. Forward Richaun Holmes (sore right knee) returned after missing three games. … Forward Glenn Robinson III, unavailable Saturday night with a sore right knee, was away from the team Sunday for personal reasons.
Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday missed an eighth consecutive game due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Reserve guard Jaylen Adams was unavailable for the same reason for the second straight game.
Milwaukee activated rookie second-round draft pick Sam Merrill, who was recalled from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.
Sacramento 25 31 26 33 — 115
Milwaukee 28 42 29 29 — 128
SACRAMENTO — Bagley III 5-12 1-1 12, Jeffries 5-13 6-7 18, Holmes 5-7 1-2 11, Fox 5-17 1-2 13, Hield 3-13 5-6 13, James 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 3-5 0-0 6, Whiteside 3-9 0-0 6, Guy 4-5 0-0 9, Haliburton 10-16 0-0 23, Joseph 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 44-100 15-20 115.
MILWAUKEE — G.Antetokounmpo 9-19 19-24 38, Middleton 13-22 3-3 32, Lopez 2-4 1-2 6, Augustin 2-10 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 7-12 1-2 16, Portis 3-7 0-0 8, T.Antetokounmpo 1-1 0-0 2, Connaughton 3-4 5-5 12, Forbes 4-10 0-0 10, Merrill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-90 29-36 128.
3-point goals — S 12-33 (Haliburton 3-6, Fox 2-5, Jeffries 2-5, Hield 2-10, Guy 1-2, James 1-2, Bagley III 1-3), M 11-28 (Middleton 3-5, Portis 2-2, Forbes 2-5, Connaughton 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Lopez 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-4, Augustin 0-5). Rebounds — S 43 (Holmes 11), M 56 (G.Antetokounmpo 18). Assists — S 29 (Fox 10), M 22 (Middleton 6). Total fouls — S 26, M 19. Att. — 1,800.