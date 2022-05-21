Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday make NBA All-Defensive teams

NEW YORK — Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics was the leading vote-getter for the All-Defensive first team, with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns joining him as the other guard.

Former Defensive Players of the Year Rudy Gobert of Utah and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee were also voted Friday to the first team along with Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Smart received 99 first-place votes and 198 points from the panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Bridges, the runner-up to Smart for the league's top defensive award, got 95 first-team votes and three second-team votes for a total of 193 points.

Players received two points for a first-team vote and one for a second-team vote.

Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, was a first-team All-Defensive selection for the sixth straight season. Antetokounmpo made it for the fourth straight season, which includes the 2019-20 season when was both the NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson, who led the league with 2.27 blocks per game, is a first-time selection.

The second team was Miami forward Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia guard Matisse Thybulle, Boston center Robert Williams III and Golden State forward Draymond Green.

NBA All-Defensive Teams

The Associated Press

(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters) 2 points for first team; 1 for second team First Team 1st 2nd Pts G Marcus Smart, Bos 99 0 198 G Mikal Bridges, Phx 95 3 193 C Rudy Gobert, Utah 76 19 171 F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 63 30 156 F Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem 55 43 153 Second Team F Bam Adebayo, Mia 57 38 152 G Jrue Holiday, Mil 24 41 89 G Matisse Thybullen, Phi 8 71 87 C Robert Williams III, Bos 3 64 70 F Draymond Green, GS 5 24 34 Others receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses)

Guards: Fred Van Vleet, Toronto, (2) 41; Dejounte Murray, San Antonio (2) 24; Chris Paul, Phoenix, (2) 21; Patrick Beverley, Minnesota, (2) 21; Kyle Lowry, Miami, 6; Alex Caruso, Chicago, (1) 3; Gary Payton II, Golden State, 3; Derrick White, Boston, 3; Devin Booker, Phoenix, 1; Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago, 1.

Forwards: Evan Mobley, Cleveland, 13; Hebert Jones, New Orleans, 10; Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas, 7; Jimmy Butler, Miami, (1) 5; Jayson Tatum, Boston, (1) 2; Scottie Barnes, Toronto, 2; Jaylen Brown, Boston, (1) 2; Al Horford, Boston, (1) 2; OG Anunoby, Toronto, 1; Desmond Bane, Memphis, 1. Kevin Duran, Brooklyn, 1.

Centers: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, (3) 33; Jarrett Allen, Cleveland, 1; Deandre Ayton, Phoenix, 1.