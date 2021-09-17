 Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece as mom, brother handed citizenship
Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece as mom, brother handed citizenship

Brothers Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis, Kostas, Alex, AP photo

Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, second left, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 poses with his brothers Thanasis, left, Kostas, second right, and Alex, right, during the presentation of his new shoe, in Zappeion hall, Athens, on Friday, June 28, 2019. Antetokounmpo is in Greece to attend a 3x3 baseball tournament he sponsors. 

 PETROS GIANNAKOURIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ATHENS, Greece — NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo was in Greece for a meeting with the country's prime minister Thursday and a special ceremony to bestow Greek citizenship on his mother Veronica and younger brother Alex.

Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA championship in July, attended the ceremony at the official residence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon about the NBA-record $228 million 5-year contract extension he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. 

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, the son of Nigerian immigrants. He was granted Greek citizenship in 2013, allowing him to travel to the United States and join the Bucks later that year.

"We always felt Greek, but now we have an official stamp and we are happy," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the ceremony. "Alex and my mom are Greek citizens now."

Antetokounmpo also traveled to Greece in August with his brother Thanassis, carrying the Larry O'Brien NBA championship trophy. He took the trophy to the ancient Acropolis in Athens to celebrate with members of his family.

