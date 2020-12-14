Giannis Antetokounmpo has double-double in Bucks' preseason loss to Mavericks

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 14 rebounds for his second straight double-double, but the Milwaukee Bucks had problems guarding the perimeter in a 128-112 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

Dallas (2-0) made 22 of 46 3-pointers in beating Milwaukee (0-2) for the second time in three nights.

Antetokounmpo had 15 points and Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis each scored nine points as the Bucks took a 69-59 halftime lead.

Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson, however, helped carry the Mavericks in the second half. The duo finished with 27 and 23 points, respectively, with Richardson making 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc.

Milwaukee placed six scorers in double figures while shooting 50% (43 of 86) from the field. Khris Middleton had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Bucks conclude their preseason Friday against the host New Orleans Pelicans. Milwaukee opens the regular season on Dec. 3 at the Boston Celtics.