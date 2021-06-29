Giannis Antetokounmpo gladly cedes Bucks' closer role to Khris Middleton

It’s hard to envision the upstart Hawks pulling off another playoff upset without a player who’s been one of the breakout stars of the postseason.

Young is averaging 29.8 points in the playoffs, including 35 in Game 3 even though he made only one basket after being injured.

“He’s the head of our snake,” teammate John Collins said. “That’s the last thing anyone who’s a Hawks’ supporter wants see is that dude coming down with any knick-knack or whatever it is. ... You hate to see it. I’m just hoping and praying he’s gonna be OK.”

Young was able to return to the court with just under 9 minutes remaining and the Hawks nursing a five-point lead. But he was limping noticeably and grimacing in pain every time he dribbled up the court.

Lacking his trademark explosiveness, which creates so many opportunities for the Hawks’ offense, Young hit only one basket the rest of the game. Middleton and the Bucks outscored Atlanta 25-9 to win going away.

“It was really my blow-by speed,” Young said. “That’s a big part of my game, my ability to blow by anybody.”

If Young can’t go in Game 4, or can only play limited minutes without his usual effectiveness, the Hawks will have to rely on a team effort to compensate.