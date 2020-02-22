Giannis Antetokounmpo fuels third-quarter run that sends Bucks past 76ers

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-98 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo added eight assists for Milwaukee, which won for the 16th time in its past 18 games to improve its NBA-best record to 48-8.

The Bucks led 56-50 at the half before Antetokounmpo scored the first seven points of the third quarter to give Milwaukee a 13-point lead. The Bucks outscored the 76ers 37-23 in the period to pull away.

Milwaukee extended its regular-season streak of scoring 100 points to 80 games, fifth-longest in NBA history. The Bucks have also tallied 110 points in their past 17 games, the longest streak in the NBA this season.

Joel Embiid, coming off a 39-point performance on Thursday night, had 17 points and 11 rebounds but shot just 5-for-18. Furkan Korkmaz also scored 17 points for the 76ers, who fell to 9-20 on the road.

Philadelphia lost All-Star point guard Ben Simmons early in the first quarter. Simmons, who missed the 76ers’ previous game with lower back tightness, headed to the locker room after making consecutive driving layups, the second with a little more than 7 minutes remaining in the opening quarter. He didn’t return after the injured flared up.