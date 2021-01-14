Giannis Antetokounmpo focuses on the Bucks, not Nets' acquisition of James Harden

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo played coy when he was asked Wednesday night about the blockbuster trade earlier in the day that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.
"I'm not on social media so you've got to tell me what the news is," Antetokounmpo said after the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-101 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
News of the four-team trade broke just as the Bucks were taking the court in Detroit, so perhaps Antetokounmpo deserves some benefit of the doubt. But whether or he and his teammates truly didn't know what had transpired is of little matter because the message is clear: the Nets have the Bucks' squarely in their sights.
Heading into the season, Milwaukee was a clear favorite to win the Eastern Conference. It wouldn't be a cakewalk, with teams such as Boston, Miami, Philadelphia and Toronto offering challenges while Brooklyn, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, was expected to be in the mix, too.
All that changed Wednesday, though, as the Nets (7-6) pushed their chips to the middle of the table and gave up four first-round picks (including Milwaukee's 2022 selection, by way of the Cavaliers), swapped spots for four more and two players to land Harden, the three-time defending NBA scoring leader who was averaging 24.8 points in eight games this season for the Rockets.
Adding Harden to a lineup that includes Durant and Irving arguably gives Brooklyn the best "Big Three" in the East, if not the league, and likely pulls the Nets even with Milwaukee as the teams to beat in the conference.
"It's an amazing move by Brooklyn," Antetokounmpo said. "Obviously they got better — way better — and they're really a powerhouse now in the East having (Durant), James Harden and Kyrie Irving together on one team. That's tough."
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won't have to wait long to get their first look at their top challengers. The teams are scheduled to meet for the first time this season next Monday in Brooklyn. The game was already significant enough for TNT to add it to its national broadcast schedule and now, with the added star-power and potential future implications, the contest stands as the first big test for the Bucks this season.
But for now, the Bucks aren't worrying about Brooklyn. In fact, they're not even worried about the Dallas Mavericks, who are slated to visit Milwaukee Friday night for another nationally televised game.
Instead, Antetokounmpo insists that he and his teammates are focused squarely on themselves, looking for ways to improve on their 8-4 record while continuing to solidify their defensive efforts and integrating the handful of new teammates into coach Mike Budenholzer's system.
"At the end of the day we’ve just got to focus on ourselves," Antetokounmpo said. "We gotta keep improving, keep playing good basketball and we’ll see how it’s going to end up.”
The Nets weren't the Bucks' only rival to benefit from the deal. Indiana parted with shooting guard Victor Oladipo, but added former first-round pick Caris LeVert, who was averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 12 games for Brooklyn, to a group that includes point guard Malcolm Brogdon, center Domantas Sabonis and currently sits a half-game behind Milwaukee and Boston for the top spot in the East.