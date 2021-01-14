Giannis Antetokounmpo focuses on the Bucks, not Nets' acquisition of James Harden

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's an amazing move by Brooklyn," Antetokounmpo said. "Obviously they got better — way better — and they're really a powerhouse now in the East having (Durant), James Harden and Kyrie Irving together on one team. That's tough."

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won't have to wait long to get their first look at their top challengers. The teams are scheduled to meet for the first time this season next Monday in Brooklyn. The game was already significant enough for TNT to add it to its national broadcast schedule and now, with the added star-power and potential future implications, the contest stands as the first big test for the Bucks this season.

But for now, the Bucks aren't worrying about Brooklyn. In fact, they're not even worried about the Dallas Mavericks, who are slated to visit Milwaukee Friday night for another nationally televised game.

Instead, Antetokounmpo insists that he and his teammates are focused squarely on themselves, looking for ways to improve on their 8-4 record while continuing to solidify their defensive efforts and integrating the handful of new teammates into coach Mike Budenholzer's system.

"At the end of the day we’ve just got to focus on ourselves," Antetokounmpo said. "We gotta keep improving, keep playing good basketball and we’ll see how it’s going to end up.”