Giannis Antetokounmpo flirts with triple-double in leading Bucks past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't about to let the Milwaukee Bucks get swept by the Charlotte Hornets this season.

Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Brook Lopez added 22 points and the Bucks held off the Hornets 114-104 on Tuesday night to avoid losing all three matchups.

The Hornets (30-31) beat the Bucks (38-23) by 12 at home in January, and then by eight on April 9 in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo seemed determined not to let that happen again.

The two-time NBA MVP played with aggression, finishing 11 of 19 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

“We came out with focus knowing they had beat us twice,” Antetokounmpo said. “We wanted to get one and not get swept. ... For sure everybody was locked in and extra motivated to win this game.”

Antetokounmpo got fired up midway through the game when he thought Charlotte’s P.J. Washington intentionally tried to trip him after Antetokounmpo stole the ball from him. Antetokounmpo pointed his finger at Washington — and some replay angles appeared to justify the Greek star's anger over the play.