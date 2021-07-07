Giannis Antetokounmpo feels good, plays well, but it's not enough for Bucks in Game 1 loss

“I don't think he's fully 100%,” Bucks forward Khris Middleton said. “But he's close to it.”

A reminder that Antetokounmpo isn't an indestructible robot came during postgame interviews. He gingerly climbed onto the podium to answer questions and then carefully stepped down afterwards.

The 26-year-old is known for not making a big fuss about injuries. He repeatedly insisted that his medical situation wasn't a problem, even though he admits his initial reaction to the injury was “I’m going to be out for a year" and that his knee swelled up to twice its normal size.

He said the effort to get his knee ready for Tuesday was a 24-hour process complete with treatment, weight-lifting, getting on the court, pool sessions and keeping the knee elevated.

“I’m trying my best to not make it about my knee," Antetokounmpo said. “My knee felt good. Obviously when you go play a game, you never know what’s going to happen. … I’m just happy that I’m out there and I’m able to help my team in any way possible and participate in my first NBA Finals. I’m just trying to put my attention on that and not on if my knee hurts.”

There will be huge interest in how Antetokounmpo's knee feels Wednesday, but it would be unwise to count him out of Game 2.