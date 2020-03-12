Giannis Antetokounmpo feared his knee injury was more serious

"He looked good," Budenholzer said. "Always, with something like this, you wait to see how it responds and how he comes in tomorrow. We'll take it slowly. We'll always probably err on the side of caution, but (it was) a good day for Giannis."

Budenholzer said guards Eric Bledsoe (knee) and George Hill (groin) were expected to play Thursday, before the NBA suspended the season. Bledsoe missed the Bucks' last game and Hill has been out for four games.

Antetokounmpo took a hard fall late in a 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Bucks officials said he underwent an MRI on Saturday and was diagnosed with a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee.

"When I was on the floor, I was thinking this might be it," Antetokounmpo said. "But thank God, I got the good training staff that trained me real well and prepared my body for all those types of falls and those types of moments. Thank God it wasn't something really, really serious. I was happy. The team was happy. My family was happy."

