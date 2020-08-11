Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected for headbutt in Bucks's victory over Wizards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Brook Lopez scored 24 points and Milwaukee beat the Washington Wizards 126-113 on Tuesday night after Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter for headbutting Moritz Wagner.

Wagner took a charge from Antetokounmpo, who didn’t like the call in what had become a physical game early on.

During a break in the action with Milwaukee challenging the call, Antetokounmpo approached Wagner on the way to the bench and started jabbering at him before headbutting him and drawing the ejection.

“If I could go back, turn back time, I wouldn’t do it,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’re all human, we all make mistakes.

“I lost it for a second ... I’ve got to live with it. Bad mistake by me.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the referees reviewed the play and deemed the infraction a Flagrant-2 foul.

“When they review it you’ve got to respect it and understand it but there was a lot, a lot of things that happened and there was a buildup to that moment that I think deserved review and deserved consideration,” Budenholzer said.