Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected for headbutt in Bucks' victory over Wizards

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Brook Lopez scored 24 points and Milwaukee beat the Washington Wizards 126-113 on Tuesday night after Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter for headbutting Moritz Wagner.
Wagner took a charge from Antetokounmpo, who didn’t like the call in what had become a physical game early on.
During a break in the action with Milwaukee challenging the call, Antetokounmpo approached Wagner on the way to the bench and started jabbering at him before headbutting him and drawing the ejection.
“If I could go back, turn back time, I wouldn’t do it,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’re all human, we all make mistakes.
“I lost it for a second ... I’ve got to live with it. Bad mistake by me.”
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the referees reviewed the play and deemed the infraction a Flagrant-2 foul.
“When they review it you’ve got to respect it and understand it but there was a lot, a lot of things that happened and there was a buildup to that moment that I think deserved review and deserved consideration,” Budenholzer said.
“Today was a slip-up and in some ways it could be one of the best things to happen today. It’s a learning moment. We’ll all remember how important it is to keep our cool.”
Antetokounmpo’s headbutt could draw a punishment from the league and keep him out of the team’s final seeding game against the Grizzlies on Thursday.
“We’ll have to wait and let that process play out,” Budenholzer said.
Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Sterling Brown scored 23 points and Frank Mason had 19 for the Bucks, who played their reserves extensively.
Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 20 points, and Ish Smith added 19.
The game didn’t have any playoff implications. The Bucks have already clinched the top seed in the East, while the Wizards, who fell to 0-7 in the NBA bubble, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
Tip-ins
Bucks: Lopez looks to be in playoff shape, converting 9 of 11 shots from the field and all five of his 3-point attempts in 22 minutes.
Wizards: Were outrebounded 53-44.
