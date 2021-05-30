Giannis Antetokounmpo crushes Heat's season and master plan — where does Pat Riley turn now?

There came the symbol of Milwaukee's size and strength, Giannis Antetokounmpo, down the lane one more time in the final minutes to dunk over Bam Adebayo and shove everything for a second heart-wrenching time down the Heat's throat.
The game. The series. The shreds of the Heat's one-time masterplan for returning to greatness. All of it was there in another Giannis moment in Milwaukee's Game 4 win, 120-103, to send the Heat into an early summer.
Giannis already helped break the Miami Heat's two best players, Jimmy Butler and Adebayo, for another game in the telling third quarter when their shots quit falling. That's the stretch that broke Heat's heart and left them strewn into pieces by the end with the empty water bottles and dirty towels.
Even a chair-throwing rant by Udonis Haslem during a timeout didn't help in that lost third quarter as a seven-point lead became a seven-point deficit. Where could they turn to save their season for another day?
Who can they look to now to make those shots?
Kawhi Leonard? He might be a free agent if his Los Angeles Clippers fall and he opts out and wants the Heat and can come to terms and . well, that's a lot of conjecture. Who can the Heat really chase this summer? Kyle Lowry? At 35? Demar DeRozan? Who can't lift San Antonio?
The master plan was for Heat President Pat Riley to turn to Giannis this summer. Remember? Last offseason they didn't pay Jae Crowder, didn't go after James Harden, saved their money, ran the surprise of last season back and waited longingly for Giannis to come free if Milwaukee crashed and burned in the playoffs.
Only Giannis re-signed with Milwaukee last December. There went Plan A for the Heat.
And now he has taken off over them — not crashed and burned — in the playoffs.
His Bucks didn't just win easily and painlessly. Giannis was a prime reason Adebayo and Butler didn't live up to their end of the bargain, too. The two Heat starters were as impactful in beating Milwaukee in five games last year as they were invisible in losing in the minimum four this time.
Butler was often defended by the 6-11 Giannis — a four-inch difference that never gave the Heat star any freedom. Don't look at the numbers. Butler had such a quiet triple-double Saturday you could hear a reputation drop. Adebayo led the Heat with 20 points and 14 rebounds. But neither was anywhere to be found when the game came calling.
Instead, there was Giannis pushing Butler down the lane late in the first half and dunking over the mismatch. there was Brook Lopez causing all kinds of fits for Adebayo, just as he had in their regular-season meetings.
There was no magic or mystery to Lopez's antics. He's 7-feet. He stood in the lane, blocking the Heat's cutting and passing lanes like a mountain. Nothing Adebayo did called Lopez out of the lane and respect the mid-range shot he developed to glowing reviews this season. Only it wasn't completely developed.
This was the test.
"You watched the games, right?" Adebayo said afterward. "What do you think I need to work on?"
The open 14-foot shot. And the open 16-foot shot. And, for variety, the open 15-foot shot. Player development is a Heat's strength, Adebayo has developed into a great talent - but there's work to be done. It happens in a career timeline.
"Growing pains,'' Adebayo said. "It's my job to come back better every year. That's my job."
It's Riley's forever job to find better players, too. Victor Oladipo was a good move — but he got hurt. He was the reaction to the real problem for the Heat, the big whale Riley wanted and waited for who now dismantled the Heat.
Giannis. Or someone like him. Except there's no one available this summer unless the hazy idea of Leonard materializes. Or Riley works some otherworldly magic.
Giannis ruined the Heat's big hopes in re-signing with Milwaukee. On Saturday he ruined them again, completing the sweep that flushed the Heat season away.
Social media buzzing after Giannis Antetokounmpo announces 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks
Light it up, light it up
Hoan bridge lights celebrating the signing of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/koYkeuLOTb— Mark Baden (@Mark_Baden) December 15, 2020
Putting in work
In 2013, he was just a kid trying to make a name for himself. Now?— Sam (@SamBrahm1) December 15, 2020
2x MVP
4x All Star
1x DPOY
And he just signed a Super Max to stay in Milwaukee for 5 more years. Thank you Giannis❤️ #Bucks pic.twitter.com/FjS6jrHhbh
Worth a 1,000 words
Today is a great time to share this shot from a former colleague, @lucificious (on instagram at @lucian_mcafee). It's so pure. Have always loved this shot above most every Giannis pic. pic.twitter.com/UsKBuCmH8E— Jim Kogutkiewicz (@jimmyfk) December 15, 2020
Kids approve
I know two little guys who are really excited @Giannis_An34 is coming back to the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/PrgYqJf3Fo— Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) December 15, 2020
Just look at those moves!
This is what I was doing after I heard Giannis was staying in Milwaukee!!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XtHX6VjSzA— Tim Decorah (@tdecorah8791) December 15, 2020
Monster moment
Just remembered Giannis signed that super max pic.twitter.com/3roVscjezY— Ari (@liIacwine2) December 15, 2020
Family first
I hope Giannis made the best decision for him to win a championship, because he definitely made the best decision for his family and continuity #Giannis #Nba— Dan (@shadesandgrace) December 15, 2020
Standout star
Sure we have Rodgers, Braun and Yelich but man Giannis means everything and more to this state. He revitalized the city and brought life back into a dead end. We will forever be grateful for your presence. Now let’s get this ring #The414Way #TheGiannisWay 😤 https://t.co/0CIRV7G0Cy— O’ Sheehan Jr. (@misheehan68) December 15, 2020
Outside voices
How does Giannis signing the supermax impact the rest of the NBA? Also: @DarthAmin and I beg everyone to stop saying this is a victory for small-market teams, or proof the supermax works. This is proof that having a well-run, competitive organization works. Not bribes. pic.twitter.com/DL29clANJL— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 15, 2020
Not far off
Milwaukee fans hearing that Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a multi-year extension with the Bucks. #NBA pic.twitter.com/BkkM3t9qXU— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) December 15, 2020
Cry me a river
#Lakers #GiannisAntetokounmpo— Hoops around (@hoopsaround) December 15, 2020
Lakers fans after seeing Giannis resign on a 5 year deal with Bucks pic.twitter.com/YWo7aCHFCC
On his own terms
Giannis has lived a completely different life than many players.— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 15, 2020
Good for him, good for the league, and good for small-market teams. https://t.co/AMOJpLKpXR
It's a Greek thing
Told everyone I knew that Giannis was going nowhere. Greeks are all about loyalty & family. Special people! Good luck @Giannis_An34— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 15, 2020
Hollywood-worthy transformation
The guy clearly put the work in! Ton of respect for @Giannis_An34! It like the movie “BIG” how he transformed himself @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/5wF4G0nhR2— Tim Doyle (@TimDoyle00) December 15, 2020
Watt knows what's up
‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/nE2bmLLh4B— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 15, 2020
An expert opinion
Keeping Milwaukee relevant on the NBA scene is what Giannis just did. He showed loyalty to the franchise when he could have gone the other way and forced a trade. Now this season already feels different. https://t.co/Uyqu6ppTWF— cfgardner (@cf_gardner) December 15, 2020
She's got a point
Ladies, if he didn't message to see how happy/excited you are that Giannis signed the supermax, then he isn't the one for you.— Alysa Z - Bango's Side Doe (@alysaz23) December 15, 2020
Turn back time
This is wild to go back in the time machine & read. For everyone who put into the NBA Karma bank in those old days & refused to give up. This afternoon had a little bit to give back to you. But seriously - Never Give up on your @bucks https://t.co/7S1AAyt85d— Andy Gorzalski (@AndyGorzalski) December 15, 2020
Small-town solidarity
Let’s gooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QloTL8NoXo— Brent Suter (@bruter24) December 15, 2020
Making Dad proud
For as much as I enjoy what he’s done on a basketball court, this part of the Giannis story has always been what’s resonated most with me. It’s why I genuinely like the Antetokounmpo family. I only wish their dad were around to see what his boys have accomplished. https://t.co/xFEWf4TH5h— William®️🧐 (@MiltownBucky) December 15, 2020
Financially sound
Worth every penny— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) December 15, 2020
Sending a statement
It’s such a relief that these Giannis rumors can finally be put to bed. It’s great that a small market was able to fend off the vultures & keep a marquee attraction. It’s even better that an MVP sees value in staying with the first organization to believe in him & let him shine.— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 15, 2020
In for the long haul
Milwaukee ♥️ MVPs & MVPs ♥️ Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/yoBF5bJQQE— megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 15, 2020
Accept no substitutes!
CELEBRATORY SMOTHIES ALL AROUND! https://t.co/1f2MjcTbCH— Mitchell Maurer (@Mitchell_NBA) December 15, 2020
Off-court contributions
Thank you @Giannis_An34 and @Bucks. As a life long Bucks and Milwaukee fan, I’m so happy for you Giannis, your family, the Bucks organization and our community. MVP people and players now define this community. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/K0lt4bXvJU— David Margolis (@drdavemke) December 15, 2020
Like the good ol' days
Brilliant to see @Giannis_An34 stay at the @Bucks . Call me old fashioned, but seeing an NBA star stay in the city where the fans love him, and become a club legend is how it should be 👏 https://t.co/TWuRaAG4vK— Dan O'Connor (@melbournesdoc) December 15, 2020
Signed and sealed
🖊 🖊 🖊 https://t.co/hwiYAaV6zn— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) December 15, 2020
Keep it rolling
From one icon to another. pic.twitter.com/TG09occAeY— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2020