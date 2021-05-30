Giannis Antetokounmpo crushes Heat's season and master plan — where does Pat Riley turn now?

There came the symbol of Milwaukee's size and strength, Giannis Antetokounmpo, down the lane one more time in the final minutes to dunk over Bam Adebayo and shove everything for a second heart-wrenching time down the Heat's throat.

The game. The series. The shreds of the Heat's one-time masterplan for returning to greatness. All of it was there in another Giannis moment in Milwaukee's Game 4 win, 120-103, to send the Heat into an early summer.

Giannis already helped break the Miami Heat's two best players, Jimmy Butler and Adebayo, for another game in the telling third quarter when their shots quit falling. That's the stretch that broke Heat's heart and left them strewn into pieces by the end with the empty water bottles and dirty towels.

Even a chair-throwing rant by Udonis Haslem during a timeout didn't help in that lost third quarter as a seven-point lead became a seven-point deficit. Where could they turn to save their season for another day?

Who can they look to now to make those shots?

Kawhi Leonard? He might be a free agent if his Los Angeles Clippers fall and he opts out and wants the Heat and can come to terms and . well, that's a lot of conjecture. Who can the Heat really chase this summer? Kyle Lowry? At 35? Demar DeRozan? Who can't lift San Antonio?