Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks keep their eyes on the prize

Part of that is a concentrated effort by coach Mike Budenholzer to keep his superstar fresh. But that effort becomes significantly easier when the Bucks don’t need Antetokounmpo on the floor in the fourth quarter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I think after a year together and fairly early in the season last year, he started to appreciate just how important his body is and how important his health is,” Budenholzer said.

“There’s a big picture and we want to be playing deep into the playoffs and we need him to be fresh and healthy. For the most part, he’s done a nice job at trusting the coaching staff and we’ll hopefully put him in great positions to be great when he plays and give him a little bit of time off to take care of himself.”

Put it all together and the Bucks are on pace to finish the regular season among the all-time great teams in NBA history — right up there with the 73-win Golden State Warriors of 2015-16, the 72-win 1995-96 Chicago Bulls and the legendary Bucks team of 1971, which went 66-16 in the regular season before winning the franchise’s only championship.

The similarities between those Bucks teams are uncanny. Like the present-day Bucks, the ‘71 team was centered around a bona fide superstar in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, while another eventual Hall of Famer, Oscar Robertson, handled point guard duties.