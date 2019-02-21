MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks shook off any All-Star break hangover in a hurry.

Antetokounmpo scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, fellow All-Star Khris Middleton hit a decisive 3-pointer in the final minute and the NBA-leading Bucks held off the Boston Celtics 98-97 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

“I knew it was going in,” Antetokounmpo said about Middleton’s 3. “I’ve seen that play a million times happen in practice, in games. He is just so calm in those situations.”

On the second-to-last possession, Marcus Smart forced a jump ball with Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo tipped the ball to Brook Lopez, who deflected it toward the basket, but missed as the shot clock expired.

The referees huddled during the timeout and put 3.5 seconds on the clock for the Celtics.

Crew chief Mike Callahan explained the call to a pool reporter after the game.

“With 0.2 seconds, the 24-second clock didn’t start until Lopez possessed the ball,” Callahan said. “When he possesses the ball, you cannot have a legal shot attempt with 0.2 on the shot clock.”

Callahan explained that “a legal tip play can occur with 0.1 or 0.2 of a second.”

Smart inbounded the ball over the towering Lopez and dropped a pass into Kyrie Irving’s hands at the top of the key. With Eric Bledsoe draped all over him, Irving drove the lane, seemed to stumble and missed an awkward shot as time expired. The Bucks won the season series 2-1, their first over the Celtics since 2014-15.

The Celtics drew up a final play that put the ball in Irving’s hands.

“Kyrie with the ball. That’s what we wanted,” Al Horford said. “Get the ball in Kyrie’s hands. Let him create. I felt like we put ourselves in a good position there.”

For Antetokounmpo and Irving, who had 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, it was a rematch since squaring off Sunday at the All-Star Game, when Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and captained Team Giannis — Middleton had 20 points for Team Giannis — while Irving started for Team LeBron.

Antetokounmpo had 13 rebounds, Middleton had 15 points and a season-high 13 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points for the Bucks. They have won 15 of the past 17 games, including nine of the last 10, to improve to 44-14 and a season-high 30 games over .500.

Embry honored

The Bucks honored former player and general manager Wayne Embry, 81, on the court prior to the game as part of their Black History Month celebrations. Embry played for the first Bucks team in 1968-69 and went on to become the NBA’s first African-American general manager by holding that role with the Bucks from 1972-79.

In addition to bringing him out for a round of applause and a tribute video in the second quarter, Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett and team president Peter Feigin presented Embry with certificates proclaiming Thursday as “Wayne Embry Day” on both the city and state level.

In the paint

Nikola Mirotic made his Bucks’ debut at forward with three minutes left in the first quarter. He missed his first four games with a calf injury. ... Bucks rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo (bilateral heel bursitis) did not play.

Boston 22 25 21 29 — 97

Milwaukee 20 33 19 26 —98

BOSTON — Tatum 7-13 2-2 17, Morris 4-12 0-0 11, Horford 8-21 3-4 21, Irving 9-27 0-0 22, Smart 2-8 0-0 5, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 2, J.Brown 6-9 0-0 15, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 39-102 5-6 97.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 5-14 2-2 15, Antetokounmpo 11-19 7-10 30, Lopez 4-11 0-0 10, Bledsoe 2-9 1-2 5, Brogdon 6-14 0-0 15, Mirotic 3-7 0-0 8, Ilyasova 4-4 0-0 9, Hill 0-3 0-0 0, S.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-88 10-14 98.

3-point goals — B 14-40 (Irving 4-8, J.Brown 3-4, Morris 3-10, Horford 2-6, Tatum 1-2, Smart 1-5, Theis 0-1, Rozier 0-4), M 14-39 (Brogdon 3-6, Middleton 3-6, Snell 2-4, Mirotic 2-6, Lopez 2-7, Ilyasova 1-1, Antetokounmpo 1-2, S.Brown 0-1, Hill 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4). Rebounds — B 50 (Horford 17), M 55 (Antetokounmpo, Middleton 13). Assists — B 19 (Irving, Horford 5), M 21 (Antetokounmpo 6). Total fouls — B 15, M 11. Att. — 17,926.