Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks erupt in third quarter for road win over Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Khris Middleton scored 20 points for the Bucks, who trailed 61-58 at halftime but broke loose for 42 points in the third quarter, when they led by as many as 19.

Ingram scored 32 points and Williamson had 20 for the Pelicans, who briefly got as close as seven twice in the fourth quarter before the Bucks stemmed the tide and improved to 20-4 away from home this season.

“Good win on the road,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We liked the way our defense got better as the game went on.”

Milwaukee defended Williamson aggressively, constantly rejecting or fouling him with multiple defenders and often knocking him to the floor.

“We put a lot of guys, a lot of different looks to him,” Antetokounmpo said. “Just tried to make him guess, just tried to make it tough as possible. You know he’s going to try to go left, try to overpower whoever’s guarding him, try to go finish strong, and guys behind have got to be active.”

It seemed to pay off. Williamson was 5-for-19 shooting with four turnovers, and New Orleans was minus-11 with him on the court.

