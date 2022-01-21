Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks deny Bulls

In the paint

Ball is expected to undergo surgery sometime next week, Donovan said. “I don’t have the exact date as of yet,” Donovan said before the game. “I think they wanted to at least let a week go by to let him do some strengthening in preparation before he goes in.” Ball is expected to require 6 to 8 weeks of recovery after his surgery. ... Donovan said LaVine has responded well to his treatment but doesn’t have an exact return date for him in mind. “We’re optimistic for sometime maybe middle to late next week if things continue to trend the way they are,” Donovan said. ... Tyler Cook made just his second career start. His only other start came with the Detroit Pistons last season. He had four points and five fouls in 26 minutes. ... Holiday came off the bench for a second straight game as the Bucks continue to monitor his minutes. Holiday returned to action Wednesday against Memphis after missing five games with a sore left ankle. ... The Bucks are 18-3 when they have Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Middleton all on the floor.