Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat East-leading 76ers in OT

“I haven’t seen that, that’s what I felt like I wanted to do at the time,” he said. “I was just trying to have fun and enjoy the moment.”

The 76ers weren’t thrilled with the show of joy.

“I wanted to go and Stone Cold Stunner him, but I already had one tech,” Philadelphia’s Dwight Howard said. “He had a hell of a game. I don’t want to talk trash or say anything negative, but we’ll see him again.”

Antetokounmpo finished with 15 rebounds and five assists, ending a streak of three straight triple-doubles. The two-time MVP had just four points and four shots, including a 3-point attempt that was woefully short, in the opening 24 minutes.

“I wasn’t having fun,” he said.

That changed in overtime.

“I just tried to be aggressive,” he said. “There are going to be times when I have to be aggressive and go downhill and there are times when I have to find my teammates.”

Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Danny Green added 18 for Philadelphia, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Philadelphia All-Star Joel Embiid sat for the third straight game with a bruised left knee. Simmons had 13 points and 12 assists and hit a late 3-pointer.