Giannis Antetokounmpo announces new baby in viral tweet, misses Bucks game Monday night

The Milwaukee Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Monday night's win over the Sacramento Kings after the All-Star forward posted a picture of his new baby on his Twitter account.
Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP who also is scheduled to be a team captain in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, tweeted "Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house" on Monday afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
The tweet had hundreds of thousands of likes and tens of thousands of retweets.
Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020
It is the first child for Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.0 points, 13,5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Milwaukee has the best record in the NBA at 46-7, including going 5-0 in games without Antetokounmpo.