Giannis Antetokounmpo an assist shy of triple-double in Bucks' win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A slow start didn’t help Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shot at NBA history, but the Milwaukee Bucks are hardly a one-man show.

Khris Middleton hit a 3-pointer less than 20 seconds into the game, and the team with the league’s best record never trailed Saturday night in a 111-95 victory over the Orlando Magic. It’s the 13th time the Bucks have led from start to finish this season.

“It’s nice to not trail ... but it doesn’t really mean anything. We have to keep playing good basketball,” Antetokounmpo said.

“We were up 27 and they came back, cut the lead to 11. So it doesn’t mean anything,” the league’s reigning MVP added. “We just try to take it quarter by quarter.”

Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple double with 18 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists while also falling short of becoming the first player in league history with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in six consecutive games.

With Middleton, Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe picking up the slack, it didn’t matter as Milwaukee won for the 13th time in 14 games, improved to 45-7 overall and remained on course to become only the third team to top 70 wins in the regular season.