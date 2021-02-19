Giannis Antetokounmpo a starter, LeBron James, Kevin Durant top voting, will be All-Star Game captains

The game will partner with organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Negro College Fund to "highlight the importance of HBCUs and raise awareness around the disparate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color," the league said. HBCU musical groups are also being invited to perform virtually.

"HBCUs provided premium education to our communities at a time when access to higher learning was denied to us," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said. "They were there — and have remained there — for us. We now stand with them."

The league told teams this week that it would arrange private travel to Atlanta for all participants, who will continue being tested for the coronavirus; players have been tested daily all season. They will be unable to leave their hotels except for All-Star events, a mini-bubble concept that the NBA and the NBPA agreed upon in recent days. And while a small number of invited guests will be in the stands, tickets will not be available.

James, Antetokounmpo and others have been less than enthusiastic about the game being played, noting both the concerns related to the pandemic and how it's being squeezed into an already compressed season.

"We know it's happening and we know we're required and expected to be there," Curry said. "It kind of is what it is."