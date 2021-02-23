Giannis Antetokoumpo scores 37 points as Bucks top Timberwolves

“I think the ball movement, the unselfishness stood out to me,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley each scored 26 points for the Timberwolves. Towns also had eight rebounds and a career-high 11 assists.

They helped Minnesota stay competitive early.

The game went back and forth until Milwaukee went on a 21-3 run that began late in the second quarter and continued into the third period, turning a 62-59 edge into an 83-62 advantage.

“Obviously we're starting at square one again,” Towns said. “I think that for us, having to learn a whole new coach, how he works and how can we complement his vision best and how can we make it come to life, it's an (adjustment). We have to continue to find ways to figure this out on the fly.”

Bucks forward Khris Middleton wasn’t included on the list of All-Star reserves announced Tuesday. Middleton had made the All-Star Game each of the last two seasons.

“A little disappointing, not going to lie,” Middleton said. “But I definitely want to just say congrats to all the guys who did make it, especially the first-timers.”