Giannis and Bucks edge Zion and Pelicans to close first half of season

Ingram and former Buck Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pointers and Ingram committed a charge before time ran out.

"I thought we got some really good looks down the stretch, passed up two good looks, I thought, but had some other good looks that could have gone down," New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy said. "I don't think down the stretch that we were having trouble getting shots.

"We just didn't make them."

Milwaukee's Donte DiVincenzo had a career-high 24 points.

Antetokounmpo and Williamson showed their knack for getting to the hoop, with their first-quarter performances as evidence. Williamson's 11 points included a drive past Antetokounmpo to score with a right-hand layup, two dunks and a putback of his own missed dunk. Antetokounmpo's 13 points included a turnaround hook and three layups.

It was the third matchup between the two superstars, with Antetokounmpo outscoring and outrebounding Williamson in both previous matchups.

Antetokounmpo is the first Bucks player with three straight 35-point games since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1973, according to ESPN Stats & Info.