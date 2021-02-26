Giannis and Bucks edge Zion and Pelicans to close first half of season

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, Khris Middleton added 31 and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 129-125 on Thursday night.
It was the fourth straight win for the Bucks, who finished their first half of the season in third place in the Eastern Conference.
Zion Williamson scored 34 points and Brandon Ingram added 23 for the Pelicans, who had won two straight.
The Bucks won their previous three games by an average of 17.7 points. In those games, Antetokounmpo averaged 34.7 points, 15 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals.
But Thursday's game was tight. There were 15 ties and 23 lead changes.
"Last two years, we were beating teams by 15, by 20, by 30, but at the end of the day, that did not make us better," Antetokounmpo said. "I think when you're getting a game every single night, it's a dogfight, you fight to win, it helps you. It helps you in the long run, we build good habits and hopefully it can help us in the playoffs."
New Orleans took a 125-124 lead with 2:01 to play in the fourth quarter on a layup by Williamson. But after Antetokounmpo hit a jumper and then took a rebound the length of the court for a dunk, Milwaukee led 128-125 when New Orleans called timeout with 1:10 left.
Ingram and former Buck Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pointers and Ingram committed a charge before time ran out.
"I thought we got some really good looks down the stretch, passed up two good looks, I thought, but had some other good looks that could have gone down," New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy said. "I don't think down the stretch that we were having trouble getting shots.
"We just didn't make them."
Milwaukee's Donte DiVincenzo had a career-high 24 points.
Antetokounmpo and Williamson showed their knack for getting to the hoop, with their first-quarter performances as evidence. Williamson's 11 points included a drive past Antetokounmpo to score with a right-hand layup, two dunks and a putback of his own missed dunk. Antetokounmpo's 13 points included a turnaround hook and three layups.
It was the third matchup between the two superstars, with Antetokounmpo outscoring and outrebounding Williamson in both previous matchups.
Antetokounmpo is the first Bucks player with three straight 35-point games since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1973, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
The teams entered Thursday among the top five in the league in field-goal percentage — with the Bucks ranked second at 48.8%; the Pelicans fifth at 48.3%. But they shot even better than their season averages, with Milwaukee shooting 54.2% and New Orleans 50% from the floor.
The Bucks have generally dominated their opponents in rebounding, entering with a league-leading average of 48.5 per game. But they were outrebounded by the Pelicans 47-42. New Orleans' Steven Adams had 13 rebounds.
The Bucks prevailed without guard Jrue Holiday for the 10th consecutive game (health/safety protocol). Holiday, who was acquired from New Orleans in a four-team trade in November that sent Bledsoe to New Orleans, is averaging 16.4 points and a league-leading 1.9 steals per game.
Tip-ins
Milwaukee guard Bryn Forbes entered shooting 46.9% from 3-point range and 48.1% from the field, both career highs. ... The Bucks next host the Clippers, who are 11-4 on the road, on Sunday. The Bucks last played the Clippers on Dec. 6, 2019, winning 119-91 in Milwaukee.
Social media buzzing after Giannis Antetokounmpo announces 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks
Light it up, light it up
Hoan bridge lights celebrating the signing of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/koYkeuLOTb— Mark Baden (@Mark_Baden) December 15, 2020
Putting in work
In 2013, he was just a kid trying to make a name for himself. Now?— Sam (@SamBrahm1) December 15, 2020
2x MVP
4x All Star
1x DPOY
And he just signed a Super Max to stay in Milwaukee for 5 more years. Thank you Giannis❤️ #Bucks pic.twitter.com/FjS6jrHhbh
Worth a 1,000 words
Today is a great time to share this shot from a former colleague, @lucificious (on instagram at @lucian_mcafee). It's so pure. Have always loved this shot above most every Giannis pic. pic.twitter.com/UsKBuCmH8E— Jim Kogutkiewicz (@jimmyfk) December 15, 2020
Kids approve
I know two little guys who are really excited @Giannis_An34 is coming back to the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/PrgYqJf3Fo— Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) December 15, 2020
Just look at those moves!
This is what I was doing after I heard Giannis was staying in Milwaukee!!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XtHX6VjSzA— Tim Decorah (@tdecorah8791) December 15, 2020
Monster moment
Just remembered Giannis signed that super max pic.twitter.com/3roVscjezY— Ari (@liIacwine2) December 15, 2020
Family first
I hope Giannis made the best decision for him to win a championship, because he definitely made the best decision for his family and continuity #Giannis #Nba— Dan (@shadesandgrace) December 15, 2020
Standout star
Sure we have Rodgers, Braun and Yelich but man Giannis means everything and more to this state. He revitalized the city and brought life back into a dead end. We will forever be grateful for your presence. Now let’s get this ring #The414Way #TheGiannisWay 😤 https://t.co/0CIRV7G0Cy— O’ Sheehan Jr. (@misheehan68) December 15, 2020
Outside voices
How does Giannis signing the supermax impact the rest of the NBA? Also: @DarthAmin and I beg everyone to stop saying this is a victory for small-market teams, or proof the supermax works. This is proof that having a well-run, competitive organization works. Not bribes. pic.twitter.com/DL29clANJL— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 15, 2020
Not far off
Milwaukee fans hearing that Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a multi-year extension with the Bucks. #NBA pic.twitter.com/BkkM3t9qXU— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) December 15, 2020
Cry me a river
#Lakers #GiannisAntetokounmpo— Hoops around (@hoopsaround) December 15, 2020
Lakers fans after seeing Giannis resign on a 5 year deal with Bucks pic.twitter.com/YWo7aCHFCC
On his own terms
Giannis has lived a completely different life than many players.— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 15, 2020
Good for him, good for the league, and good for small-market teams. https://t.co/AMOJpLKpXR
It's a Greek thing
Told everyone I knew that Giannis was going nowhere. Greeks are all about loyalty & family. Special people! Good luck @Giannis_An34— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 15, 2020
Hollywood-worthy transformation
The guy clearly put the work in! Ton of respect for @Giannis_An34! It like the movie “BIG” how he transformed himself @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/5wF4G0nhR2— Tim Doyle (@TimDoyle00) December 15, 2020
Watt knows what's up
‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/nE2bmLLh4B— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 15, 2020
An expert opinion
Keeping Milwaukee relevant on the NBA scene is what Giannis just did. He showed loyalty to the franchise when he could have gone the other way and forced a trade. Now this season already feels different. https://t.co/Uyqu6ppTWF— cfgardner (@cf_gardner) December 15, 2020
She's got a point
Ladies, if he didn't message to see how happy/excited you are that Giannis signed the supermax, then he isn't the one for you.— Alysa Z - Bango's Side Doe (@alysaz23) December 15, 2020
Turn back time
This is wild to go back in the time machine & read. For everyone who put into the NBA Karma bank in those old days & refused to give up. This afternoon had a little bit to give back to you. But seriously - Never Give up on your @bucks https://t.co/7S1AAyt85d— Andy Gorzalski (@AndyGorzalski) December 15, 2020
Small-town solidarity
Let’s gooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QloTL8NoXo— Brent Suter (@bruter24) December 15, 2020
Making Dad proud
For as much as I enjoy what he’s done on a basketball court, this part of the Giannis story has always been what’s resonated most with me. It’s why I genuinely like the Antetokounmpo family. I only wish their dad were around to see what his boys have accomplished. https://t.co/xFEWf4TH5h— William®️🧐 (@MiltownBucky) December 15, 2020
Financially sound
Worth every penny— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) December 15, 2020
Sending a statement
It’s such a relief that these Giannis rumors can finally be put to bed. It’s great that a small market was able to fend off the vultures & keep a marquee attraction. It’s even better that an MVP sees value in staying with the first organization to believe in him & let him shine.— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 15, 2020
In for the long haul
Milwaukee ♥️ MVPs & MVPs ♥️ Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/yoBF5bJQQE— megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 15, 2020
Accept no substitutes!
CELEBRATORY SMOTHIES ALL AROUND! https://t.co/1f2MjcTbCH— Mitchell Maurer (@Mitchell_NBA) December 15, 2020
Off-court contributions
Thank you @Giannis_An34 and @Bucks. As a life long Bucks and Milwaukee fan, I’m so happy for you Giannis, your family, the Bucks organization and our community. MVP people and players now define this community. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/K0lt4bXvJU— David Margolis (@drdavemke) December 15, 2020
Like the good ol' days
Brilliant to see @Giannis_An34 stay at the @Bucks . Call me old fashioned, but seeing an NBA star stay in the city where the fans love him, and become a club legend is how it should be 👏 https://t.co/TWuRaAG4vK— Dan O'Connor (@melbournesdoc) December 15, 2020
Signed and sealed
🖊 🖊 🖊 https://t.co/hwiYAaV6zn— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) December 15, 2020
Keep it rolling
From one icon to another. pic.twitter.com/TG09occAeY— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2020