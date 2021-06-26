Furor over free-throw routine doesn't faze Giannis Antetokounmpo in Bucks' blowout win

Giannis Antetokounmpo had no problem with his free throws — or his opponent — in Game 2.

The Milwaukee Bucks' lopsided victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals overshadowed all the pregame concerns about his lengthy free-throw routine.

Antetokounmpo made three of four free throws and never faced any issues about violations of the 10-second rule in the Bucks' 125-91 runaway win that evened the series at 1-1. Game 3 is Sunday night in Atlanta.

Officials entered the game facing renewed pressure to enforce the 10-second rule. The controversy placed Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, further in the spotlight.

He thrived under pressure, scoring 25 points with nine rebounds and six assists.

Antetokounmpo made one of two free throws in his first visit to the line with 3:24 remaining in the first period and both free throws in his only other opportunity late in the first half. He appeared to find a mix between sticking to his routine without taking the full 10 seconds.

He insisted he didn't rush his routine.

"No. It was take eight or nine seconds," he said, adding he only speeds up his time at the line when told by his coaches or officials during a game it is necessary.