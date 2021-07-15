Frustrating fourth quarter, fouls derail Devin Booker, Suns

Booker is averaging 27.5 points in the finals. His 542 points in these playoffs are the most by any player in his first postseason, breaking Rick Barry's 54-year-old record. Booker, Barry and Wilt Chamberlain are the only players to have at least three 40-point games in their first postseason.

“He could have gone for 50-plus tonight,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.

Booker spent most of Wednesday night showing that his 10-point performance in a 120-100 Game 3 loss was an aberration.

He shot 15 of 22 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line through the first three quarters.

“You knew he wasn’t going to have another tough night,” Suns forward Cam Johnson said. “You know he’s going to get to it and he’s going to get buckets. That’s just what he does."

Williams he could sense Booker would have a big game from the pop in the star guard's step during Wednesday's pregame shootaround.