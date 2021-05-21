From depths of doom, Bam Adebayo says Heat put aside the 'crazy' talk

The biggest change, Adebayo said, was simply getting teammates back at his side.

"We got healthy," he said. "That was the biggest thing. We got a healthy team and we were able to be in the game together and figure out the chemistry. I feel like that was the reason."

That health was on display at Wednesday's practice AmericanAirlines Arena, one of the team's rare practice days this season.

"Everybody was able to work today," coach Erik Spoelstra said, "and we haven't had a day like that in a while."

That included Jimmy Butler being back on the court, after sitting out the weekend's final two games of the regular season due to back pain.

It was, of course, Butler who helped push the Heat to last season's NBA Finals. But that was in the pandemic's quarantine bubble at Disney World.

Escaping that setting, Adebayo said, has added a sense of normalcy to the process, including taking flight Friday for the first two games of the series at Fiserv Forum.

"Last year was different," Adebayo said. "I mean you can't even put last year in a regular conversation. Being in a bubble was different. But it feels like it's getting back to normal. So it's going to feel different.