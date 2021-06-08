From bad to worse: Nets crush Bucks to go up 2-0 in Eastern Conference semifinals

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant left Giannis Antetokounmpo in his tracks and got to the rim for a reverse layup, with James Harden coming way off his baseline spot to cheer.
Harden may be hurt, but the Brooklyn Nets are showing no hint that they miss him.
"I think we're capable of greatness every single night," Kyrie Irving said.
And the Milwaukee Bucks don't seem capable of stopping it.
Durant scored 32 points in three quarters of a top-to-bottom blowout that sent the Nets halfway to the Eastern Conference finals with a 125-86 rout on Monday night.
The Nets led by as much as 49 in their most lopsided playoff win ever and held the NBA's highest-scoring team 34 points below its season average.
"For the most part we just did what we were supposed to do, win two at home and we've got to see if this game is going to travel on the road for us and we've got to stay locked in," Durant said.
Irving added 22 points and Bruce Brown filled in nicely for Harden with 13 points and six rebounds.
The Nets broke down the Bucks' defense off the dribble all night, setting up uncontested shots that they mostly made. Brooklyn shot 52% from the field and was 21 for 42 from 3-point range.
The Bucks swept their first-round series against Miami but need a big turnaround when they get back home to avoid being swept themselves now.
Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, but was thoroughly outplayed by Durant in a matchup of NBA MVP winners and sat dejected on the Bucks' bench early in the fourth quarter with the game long since hopelessly out of reach.
"We feel like we're better than the way we're playing and we know that," guard Jrue Holiday said. "But at this point, we can't really be down. We've got to stay positive."
Khris Middleton added 17 points after a slow start to the series and Holiday had 13.
Game 3 is Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Bucks beat the Nets twice in May while Harden was out with a right hamstring injury.
He left Game 1 after 43 seconds with tightness of that hamstring, but the Nets shook that off to win 115-107. The Nets haven't given a timetable for his return, though he didn't appear too hurt going out under the backboard to holler toward Durant after his driving layup made it 95-65 after three.
The onslaught came quickly. A three-point game midway through the first quarter became 36-19 by the end of it after the Nets closed with a 23-9 surge. Durant scored 13 points, playing the entire quarter.
He and Irving sat to start the second but the Nets opened with a 7-2 burst to push the lead to 43-21 on Blake Griffin's 3-pointer.
"We didn't play very well overall - first quarter, the whole game. I think we've got to play better from start to end," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.
Griffin had the highlight play of the half, cutting along the baseline to take a pass from Brown and swoop in for the slam, with Antetokounmpo turning his head away at the last second so the ball couldn't crash down on top of him.
Who could blame the Bucks for not wanting to look?
The lead ballooned to 27 late in the half before Brooklyn took a 65-41 cushion to the locker room.
Middleton’s misses
Middleton missed his first eight shots, making him 6 for 31 at that point in the series after his dismal Game 1. He missed his first eight 3-point attempts in the series before hitting his last two of the first half.
Stop the clock
Though Nets fans continued to count when Antetokounmpo got the ball at the free throw line to see if he would shoot it in the allowable 10 seconds, the clock that ran on the overhead video board during Game 1 wasn’t shown. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he thought he noticed people looking up at it in the opener but didn’t know why.
“It’s rare that I even can pick up the hint of something, so I think the whole free throw thing, Giannis is in a good place mentally,” Budenholzer said. “We want him to get there, we want him to shoot more. I think it’s kind of a non-factor, non-issue.”
Antetokounmpo went 2-for-7.
In the paint
After going 6 for 30 on 3-pointers in Game 1, the Bucks slightly improved to 8 for 27 in this one. ... P.J. Tucker got his second straight start but had just two points in 22 minutes. ... Durant has scored 25 or more points in six of the Nets’ seven playoff games. ... Coach Steve Nash said he had no new update on Harden or Jeff Green, who missed his fifth straight game with a left plantar fascia strain.
Milwaukee 19 22 24 21 — 86
Brooklyn 36 29 30 30 — 125
MILWAUKEE — G.Antetokounmpo 8-15 2-7 18, Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Lopez 4-10 0-0 10, Holiday 6-10 0-0 13, Middleton 7-20 0-0 17, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 3-3 0-0 6, Portis 1-5 0-0 2, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1 2-2 2, Bryant 3-6 0-0 6, Connaughton 0-1 0-0 0, Forbes 4-6 0-0 10, Merrill 0-2 0-0 0, Teague 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-84 4-9 86.
BROOKLYN — Durant 12-18 4-5 32, Harris 5-12 0-0 13, Griffin 3-4 0-0 7, Brown 6-10 0-0 13, Irving 9-17 0-0 22, A.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Claxton 2-3 0-0 4, Perry 3-4 0-0 8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3 0-0 3, Chiozza 0-1 0-0 0, James 4-12 0-0 10, Shamet 3-5 0-0 9, T.Johnson 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 49-94 6-7 125.
3-point goals — M 8-27 (Middleton 3-8, Lopez 2-3, Forbes 2-4, Holiday 1-2, Bryant 0-2, Portis 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3), B 21-42 (Durant 4-6, Irving 4-8, Shamet 3-5, Harris 3-7, Perry 2-3, James 2-4, Brown 1-2, Griffin 1-2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, T.Johnson 0-2). Rebounds — M 44 (G.Antetokounmpo 11), B 42 (Griffin 8). Assists — M 14 (G.Antetokounmpo 4), B 27 (Durant, Irving 6). Total fouls — M 12, B 17. Att. — 15,776.
Battle of NBA stars: 5 things to know about Milwaukee Bucks' second-round matchup with Brooklyn Nets
SHORT-HANDED SEASON SERIES
Brooklyn never had its three stars together against Milwaukee. Irving missed the Nets' 125-123 home victory on Jan. 18 in their second game after acquiring Harden from Houston. Durant and Harden (above), who have combined for two MVP awards and seven scoring titles, put up 64 points that night.
THE SHOW GOES ON
The Bucks have already lost starting guard Donte DiVincenzo (above) for the playoffs after he tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3. But Nash said versatile forward Jeff Green is improving from a left foot injury that sidelined him the final three games of the first round.
"We've said it since the injury happened, we've got to move forward, we've got to step up," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday. "Everybody's just got to continue to be themselves; execute, defend and compete, which is a lot of things Donte does well."
BROOK IN BROOKLYN
Bucks center Brook Lopez (above) will be back in Barclays Center, having played for the Nets in Brooklyn and New Jersey. He scored the most points in franchise history.
“I think I’m excited to go back and play in Brooklyn, play on that court again in Barclays, but obviously we’re going to be pretty focused once tipoff comes,” he said.
FORBES FOR 3
Bryn Forbes (above) averaged 18.3 points and shot 16 of 30 from 3-point range during the final three games of the Bucks’ first-round sweep of Miami. He was a combined 7 of 12 from beyond the arc in the Bucks' two-game sweep of the Nets in May.
BUCKS ON THE BOARDS
Milwaukee had a double-digit rebounding edge in each game against Miami and dominated the glass by a margin of 16.8 boards per game. The Bucks' size advantage may make Nash consider reinserting former starting center DeAndre Jordan (above) into the rotation.