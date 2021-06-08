From bad to worse: Nets crush Bucks to go up 2-0 in Eastern Conference semifinals

The Nets broke down the Bucks' defense off the dribble all night, setting up uncontested shots that they mostly made. Brooklyn shot 52% from the field and was 21 for 42 from 3-point range.

The Bucks swept their first-round series against Miami but need a big turnaround when they get back home to avoid being swept themselves now.

Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, but was thoroughly outplayed by Durant in a matchup of NBA MVP winners and sat dejected on the Bucks' bench early in the fourth quarter with the game long since hopelessly out of reach.

"We feel like we're better than the way we're playing and we know that," guard Jrue Holiday said. "But at this point, we can't really be down. We've got to stay positive."

Khris Middleton added 17 points after a slow start to the series and Holiday had 13.

Game 3 is Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Bucks beat the Nets twice in May while Harden was out with a right hamstring injury.