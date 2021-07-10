Franchise’s activism has unified Milwaukee 50 years after Bucks last title run

MILWAUKEE — Much has changed in Milwaukee since the Bucks won their last NBA title a half-century ago.

Nothing reflects the differences more than the melting pot of fans swarming together outside Fiserv Forum during playoff games. Fans will flock there again Sunday in hopes of helping the Bucks rally from a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals when they host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3.

The diversity of the crowds is striking considering Milwaukee’s history.

Team President Peter Feigin backtracked five years ago after calling Milwaukee "the most segregated, racist place I've ever experienced in my life," but 49-year-old Milwaukee native — a Black man — believes it needed to be said.

“It forced those who were here, longtime Milwaukeeans, to look in the mirror — in particular those who didn’t want to believe it,” said Ramey, the executive director for MENTOR Milwaukee, a Bucks-backed organization that fosters mentorship programs for area youth.