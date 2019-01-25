MILWAUKEE — The real Milwaukee Bucks finally showed up in the fourth quarter Friday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 14 rebounds and the NBA-leading Bucks rallied to beat Charlotte 108-99, outscoring the Hornets 32-12 in the final period at Fiserv Forum.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points, Eric Bledsoe had 18, and Khris Middleton 15 to help the Bucks improve to 35-12 with their sixth straight victory. They are 22-4 at home.

Charlotte star Kemba Walker was injured in a scrum with 2:06 left when Antetokounmpo landed on him. Walker headed directly to the locker room. Nicolas Batum led the Hornets with 19 points, Jeremy Lamb and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each had 16, and Walker had 10 on 3-for-12 shooting.

Down 92-80 with 9 minutes, 45 seconds left, the Bucks fought back with an 11-0 run. The Bucks finally took the lead on Brogdon’s drive with 5:34 left. After Walker scored, Antetokounmpo did a huge spin and dunked with one hand to put the Bucks up 97-96.

Captain Giannis

The Bucks were predictably thrilled that Antetokounmpo earned one of the captaincies Thursday for the All-Star Game next month.

“It speaks to how incredible of a player he is, how much excitement he creates for fans and people want to follow him and watch him and I guess vote for him in this case,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who currently is the front-runner to coach one of the two All-Star teams. “It’s just well-deserved.”

Reserves will be announced Jan. 31, based on the selections made by NBA coaches. From there, LeBron James and Antetokounmpo will choose their rosters on Feb. 7, with conference affiliations irrelevant.

All-Star starters are chosen by a weighted combination of voting from fans, media and NBA players. Among the notable snubs based on who the fans want to see: Dallas rookie Luka Doncic, second in the West frontcourt voting; Minnesota’s Derrick Rose, second in the West guard voting; and Miami guard Dwyane Wade, a former Marquette athlete who fans voted second among East guards in his 16th and final NBA season.

Wade is one of four still-active past All-Star MVPs waiting to see if an All-Star nod is coming. The others are Houston’s Chris Paul, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis.

Antetokounmpo already, and understandably, seems sure Westbrook will be a reserve pick. Westbrook and center Joel Embiid tangled in a 76ers-Thunder game last week, and sent a few pointed words in each other’s direction afterward. And mindful of that, Antetokounmpo said he wants to bring the stars together.

“I’m a lover, not a fighter,” Antetokounmpo said. “If I can pick Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook on the same team, I’m going to do it.”

In the paint

Bucks rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo was inactive because of a left heel injury. “We may just need to give him an extended period of rest or non-activity and be exceedingly cautious,” Budenholzer said. ... Hornets guard Tony Parker sat out to rest. He scored 17 points in 17 minutes off the bench in the 118-107 victory at Memphis on Wednesday night. ... Former University of Wisconsin athlete Frank Kaminsky did not play (coaches decision) for the 10th straight game for Charlotte.

Charlotte 27 27 33 12 — 99

Milwaukee 22 30 24 32 — 108

CHARLOTTE — Batum 7-15 1-1 19, Williams 5-9 0-0 13, Biyombo 3-3 0-0 6, Walker 3-12 3-3 10, Lamb 5-18 5-7 16, Bridges 2-8 0-0 4, Kidd-Gilchrist 6-11 4-7 16, Hernangomez 2-3 3-4 7, Graham 3-6 1-3 8, Monk 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 36-90 17-25 99.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 6-12 1-1 15, Antetokounmpo 14-21 6-8 34, Lopez 3-6 0-0 8, Bledsoe 7-16 4-5 18, Brogdon 7-13 4-4 19, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Ilyasova 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 2-5 5-5 9, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, Snell 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 20-23 108.

3-point goals — C 10-38 (Batum 4-11, Williams 3-7, Graham 1-3, Walker 1-4, Lamb 1-7, Monk 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2, Bridges 0-3), M 6-31 (Lopez 2-4, Middleton 2-5, Brogdon 1-2, Snell 1-3, Hill 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Connaughton 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-7). Rebounds — C 53 (Walker, Williams 8), M 46 (Antetokounmpo 14). Assists — C 20 (Walker 5), M 17 (Middleton 4). Total fouls — C 19, M 18. Technicals — M coach (defensive 3 second). Att. — 17,803.