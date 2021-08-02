Forward Bobby Portis re-signs with Bucks

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal with a second-year player option to return to the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Portis turned down potential deals with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, sources said Monday.

Portis confirmed the deal in a tweet.

"RUN THAT (expletive) BACK! Proud to call Milwaukee my home. Wouldn't want to be no where else! #UNDERDOG," the tweet read.

Occasional starter Portis averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season. He shot 52.3 percent from the floor and connected on 47.1 percent of his 3-point attempts, though he only shot 2.4 3s per game.