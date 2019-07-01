Former University of Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Phoenix Suns, Kaminsky’s agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.
Kaminsky, 26, will likely be a backup power forward for the Suns.
Charlotte declined to make a qualifying offer for Kaminsky, a fifth-year pro who was drafted by the Hornets with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft. Kaminsky, a 7-footer, has had two double-digit scoring seasons in the NBA and has shot 37 percent from 3-point range in the past two years. He played in just 47 games under first-year Hornets coach James Borrego last season.
Dario Saric, who the Suns will acquire in an agreed-upon trade that can become official on July 6, is expected to be the Suns’ starting power forward.
Kaminsky will add depth to a frontcourt that also includes centers Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes.