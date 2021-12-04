 Skip to main content
Former Madison Memorial, Marquette star Wesley Matthews rejoins Bucks
Former Madison Memorial, Marquette star Wesley Matthews rejoins Bucks

Bucks' Wesley Matthews looks to make a pass as Heat's Duncan Robinson defends on Aug. 31, 2020.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Free agent Wesley Matthews rejoined the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

The Madison native and former Marquette athlete played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.”

Matthews, 35, spent the 2019-20 season with Milwaukee, starting all 67 games he appeared in with averages of 7.4 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game.

In a related transaction, the Bucks requested waivers on rookie guard Georgios Kalaitzakis.

