The Atlanta Hawks on Monday agreed to a two-year contract with Jabari Parker, the former No. 2 overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks, according to several people familiar with the situation.
The deal is for two years and $13 million, with the second year a player option. News of the pending agreement was first reported by Yahoo Sports.
Parker, 24, was the second overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Duke. The 6-foot-8, 245-pounder will see playing time at both small and power forward for the Hawks.
Parker is entering his sixth season. He spent his first four seasons with the Bucks. After signing a two-year, $40 million with the Bulls as a free agent last year, he was traded to the Wizards in February. The Wizards declined his option last month and made him an unrestricted free agent.
Parker has career averages of 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He averaged 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season between the Bulls and Wizards. Parker has battled injuries that have limited him to an average of 49 games per season. His second season with the Bucks he played a career-high 76 games.
The move leaves the Hawks with a roster of 14 players, including the non-guaranteed contract of Jaylen Adams. The Hawks may look to add a center to the roster and usually like to keep an open roster spot headed into the season.