Former Barneveld standout Hannah Whitish signs with German pro team
Former Barneveld standout Hannah Whitish signs with German pro team

College women's basketball photo: Barneveld's Hannah Whitish drives for Nebraska

Hannah Whitish, a four-year starter at the University of Nebraska from Barneveld, has signed a professional basketball contract with the Rhein-Main Baskets of Germany's Bundesliga 2.

 UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA ATHLETICS

Barneveld’s Hannah Whitish has signed a professional basketball contract in Germany.

Hannah Whitish mug

Whitish

Whitish, who twice earned all-Big Ten Conference honors during her University of Nebraska career, has signed with the Rhein-Main Baskets of Bundesliga 2 and will depart in preparation for the team’s season opener next month.

Whitish averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for Nebraska last year, starting all 30 games and leading the team with 29.2 minutes per game. She finished No. 19 on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,228 points and No. 6 on the all-time assist chart with 470. Whitish is the first player in Nebraska history to hit combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 400 assists and 200 3-point baskets.

Whitish led Barneveld to four WIAA state championship games and two state titles, and twice earned the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Player of the Year award.

