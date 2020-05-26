Former Badgers star Jon Leuer announces retirement
Former Badgers star Jon Leuer announces retirement

Former University of Wisconsin forward Jon Leuer announced his retirement.

“I love the game of basketball. I still want to play, but I know deep down it’s not the right decision for my health anymore,” the 31-year-old posted on Instagram. “The past (three) years I’ve dealt with a number of injuries, including (two) that kept me out this whole season.

“It’s taken me a while to come to grips with this, but I’m truly at peace with my decision to officially retire.”

Leuer averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in just under 16 minutes per game from 2011 to 2019. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 40th selection in the 2011 draft.

