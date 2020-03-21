Former Badgers coach, ex-Bucks general manager John Erickson dies at 92

John Erickson, who coached the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team from 1959-67 and later served as the first general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks, died Wednesday at age 92 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Erickson spent a season as a UW assistant under Bud Foster before compiling a 110-114 record in nine seasons. His 1962 team finished second in the Big Ten, the only time the school finished higher than fourth in conference play from 1950 to 1998. His 1962 team upset an Ohio State team that was ranked No. 1 at the time and led by Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek.

He was hired as the general manager of the Bucks expansion team in 1968. The Bucks won a coin flip in 1969 for the first pick in the NBA draft that season, which allowed the team to select UCLA center Lew Alcindor. Two years later, the Bucks won their only NBA championship.

After Erickson resigned as general manager, he won the Republican Party primary in Wisconsin, but lost in his 1970 run for the U.S. Senate against incumbent William Proxmire.

After the loss, Erickson became president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a position he held for 15 years. The Big Eight Conference hired Erickson to be its director of basketball in 1988, a position he held until he was promoted to assistant commissioner.