For the Milwaukee Bucks, the time to win a title is now. Again.

MILWAUKEE — The roster has been upgraded. The star has been signed for years to come. The slate is wiped clean.
And with all that, the expectation has been set.
Never in the 45 years since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers have the Milwaukee Bucks been in a better position to win a championship. As they prepare to open the 2020-21 regular season Wednesday night in Boston, the Bucks know the window for winning is open.
The Bucks have come tantalizingly close the last two seasons. In each campaign, Milwaukee steamrolled its way to the league's best regular-season record, only to end in bitter fashion with stunning playoff losses; blowing a 2-0 lead to Toronto in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals and then getting blindsided by Miami last season in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
The Bucks have managed to shrug off those failures with circumstance. Yes, they were minutes away from taking a commanding 3-0 lead against the Raptors, but they were still a growing team with little postseason experience going up one of the single best players in the game in Kawhi Leonard.
Last season brought its own set of unique circumstances as the league shut down for three months because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and when it resumed play, did so in a bubble setting that cost the Bucks their hard-earned home-court advantage in the postseason, and the raucous, partisan environment that came with it.
This season will bring its own set of challenges, especially with the pandemic still hovering over the nation, requiring additional restrictions and protocols and keeping arenas empty. The short offseason, accelerated training camp and truncated exhibition schedule didn't help, especially as coach Mike Budenholzer tries to integrate eight new players, including veteran point guard Jrue Holiday, into his system.
"Everybody's in the same boat, so we're all dealing with the same thing," Budenholzer said of the assimilation process. "Whether it's their own individual games or more the team (chemistry), we're no different from any other teams."
From that aspect, no. The Bucks aren't any different than any other teams. But at the same time, those teams don't have the reigning Most Valuable Player — two years running — on their roster and now, thanks to record-setting contract extension, locked up for the foreseeable future.
The mere presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo is what sets the Bucks apart. He makes them an immediate championship contender this year and beyond, but also puts a giant target on their backs.
"Nobody wants to win a championship more than me, I can guarantee you that," Antetokounmpo said. "But there’s steps to that. You’ve got to keep improving. You’ve got to keep getting better. Hopefully we can get that this year.”
Most prognosticators list the Bucks as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference for a third straight season but even with the offseason moves, the gap between Milwaukee and its competition has narrowed.
In Brooklyn, expectations are on the rise as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant take the floor for the Nets under first-year coach Steve Nash. The Raptors lost Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka but still have enough talent to challenge the Bucks for the top spot in the East. The Celtics lost Gordon Hayward but also bring back a strong core.
Washington has two stars in Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. Philadelphia looks to be better after replacing Al Horford and Josh Richardson with Seth Curry and Danny Green. Indiana made few changes to its roster but is banking on improvement through simple continuity.
And even those teams who don't have legitimate postseason aspirations will bring their A-games, looking for an upset when Milwaukee comes to town.
The Bucks know it won't be easy. And while they are admittedly not at full strength yet, they're ready for the challenge, ready to embrace the pressure and ready to shake off the sting of the last two seasons and live up to the lofty expectations.
"We're in a great position," Khris Middleton said. "We have a great opportunity ahead of us after we missed a couple of opportunities behind us. We have to take advantage of this time while we can. That window is not as big, not as open or not as easy as it used to be, so we have to take advantage of the opportunity when we can."
Social media buzzing after Giannis Antetokounmpo chooses Milwaukee
Light it up, light it up
Hoan bridge lights celebrating the signing of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/koYkeuLOTb— Mark Baden (@Mark_Baden) December 15, 2020
Putting in work
In 2013, he was just a kid trying to make a name for himself. Now?— Sam (@SamBrahm1) December 15, 2020
2x MVP
4x All Star
1x DPOY
And he just signed a Super Max to stay in Milwaukee for 5 more years. Thank you Giannis❤️ #Bucks pic.twitter.com/FjS6jrHhbh
Worth a 1,000 words
Today is a great time to share this shot from a former colleague, @lucificious (on instagram at @lucian_mcafee). It's so pure. Have always loved this shot above most every Giannis pic. pic.twitter.com/UsKBuCmH8E— Jim Kogutkiewicz (@jimmyfk) December 15, 2020
Kids approve
I know two little guys who are really excited @Giannis_An34 is coming back to the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/PrgYqJf3Fo— Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) December 15, 2020
Just look at those moves!
This is what I was doing after I heard Giannis was staying in Milwaukee!!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XtHX6VjSzA— Tim Decorah (@tdecorah8791) December 15, 2020
Monster moment
Just remembered Giannis signed that super max pic.twitter.com/3roVscjezY— Ari (@liIacwine2) December 15, 2020
Family first
I hope Giannis made the best decision for him to win a championship, because he definitely made the best decision for his family and continuity #Giannis #Nba— Dan (@shadesandgrace) December 15, 2020
Standout star
Sure we have Rodgers, Braun and Yelich but man Giannis means everything and more to this state. He revitalized the city and brought life back into a dead end. We will forever be grateful for your presence. Now let’s get this ring #The414Way #TheGiannisWay 😤 https://t.co/0CIRV7G0Cy— O’ Sheehan Jr. (@misheehan68) December 15, 2020
Outside voices
How does Giannis signing the supermax impact the rest of the NBA? Also: @DarthAmin and I beg everyone to stop saying this is a victory for small-market teams, or proof the supermax works. This is proof that having a well-run, competitive organization works. Not bribes. pic.twitter.com/DL29clANJL— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 15, 2020
Not far off
Milwaukee fans hearing that Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a multi-year extension with the Bucks. #NBA pic.twitter.com/BkkM3t9qXU— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) December 15, 2020
Cry me a river
#Lakers #GiannisAntetokounmpo— Hoops around (@hoopsaround) December 15, 2020
Lakers fans after seeing Giannis resign on a 5 year deal with Bucks pic.twitter.com/YWo7aCHFCC
On his own terms
Giannis has lived a completely different life than many players.— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 15, 2020
Good for him, good for the league, and good for small-market teams. https://t.co/AMOJpLKpXR
It's a Greek thing
Told everyone I knew that Giannis was going nowhere. Greeks are all about loyalty & family. Special people! Good luck @Giannis_An34— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 15, 2020
Hollywood-worthy transformation
The guy clearly put the work in! Ton of respect for @Giannis_An34! It like the movie “BIG” how he transformed himself @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/5wF4G0nhR2— Tim Doyle (@TimDoyle00) December 15, 2020
Watt knows what's up
‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/nE2bmLLh4B— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 15, 2020
An expert opinion
Keeping Milwaukee relevant on the NBA scene is what Giannis just did. He showed loyalty to the franchise when he could have gone the other way and forced a trade. Now this season already feels different. https://t.co/Uyqu6ppTWF— cfgardner (@cf_gardner) December 15, 2020
She's got a point
Ladies, if he didn't message to see how happy/excited you are that Giannis signed the supermax, then he isn't the one for you.— Alysa Z - Bango's Side Doe (@alysaz23) December 15, 2020
Turn back time
This is wild to go back in the time machine & read. For everyone who put into the NBA Karma bank in those old days & refused to give up. This afternoon had a little bit to give back to you. But seriously - Never Give up on your @bucks https://t.co/7S1AAyt85d— Andy Gorzalski (@AndyGorzalski) December 15, 2020
Small-town solidarity
Let’s gooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QloTL8NoXo— Brent Suter (@bruter24) December 15, 2020
Making Dad proud
For as much as I enjoy what he’s done on a basketball court, this part of the Giannis story has always been what’s resonated most with me. It’s why I genuinely like the Antetokounmpo family. I only wish their dad were around to see what his boys have accomplished. https://t.co/xFEWf4TH5h— William®️🧐 (@MiltownBucky) December 15, 2020
Financially sound
Worth every penny— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) December 15, 2020
Sending a statement
It’s such a relief that these Giannis rumors can finally be put to bed. It’s great that a small market was able to fend off the vultures & keep a marquee attraction. It’s even better that an MVP sees value in staying with the first organization to believe in him & let him shine.— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 15, 2020
In for the long haul
Milwaukee ♥️ MVPs & MVPs ♥️ Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/yoBF5bJQQE— megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 15, 2020
Accept no substitutes!
CELEBRATORY SMOTHIES ALL AROUND! https://t.co/1f2MjcTbCH— Mitchell Maurer (@Mitchell_NBA) December 15, 2020
Off-court contributions
Thank you @Giannis_An34 and @Bucks. As a life long Bucks and Milwaukee fan, I’m so happy for you Giannis, your family, the Bucks organization and our community. MVP people and players now define this community. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/K0lt4bXvJU— David Margolis (@drdavemke) December 15, 2020
Like the good ol' days
Brilliant to see @Giannis_An34 stay at the @Bucks . Call me old fashioned, but seeing an NBA star stay in the city where the fans love him, and become a club legend is how it should be 👏 https://t.co/TWuRaAG4vK— Dan O'Connor (@melbournesdoc) December 15, 2020
Signed and sealed
🖊 🖊 🖊 https://t.co/hwiYAaV6zn— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) December 15, 2020
Keep it rolling
From one icon to another. pic.twitter.com/TG09occAeY— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2020