For the Milwaukee Bucks, the time to win a title is now. Again.

The mere presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo is what sets the Bucks apart. He makes them an immediate championship contender this year and beyond, but also puts a giant target on their backs.

"Nobody wants to win a championship more than me, I can guarantee you that," Antetokounmpo said. "But there’s steps to that. You’ve got to keep improving. You’ve got to keep getting better. Hopefully we can get that this year.”

Most prognosticators list the Bucks as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference for a third straight season but even with the offseason moves, the gap between Milwaukee and its competition has narrowed.

In Brooklyn, expectations are on the rise as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant take the floor for the Nets under first-year coach Steve Nash. The Raptors lost Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka but still have enough talent to challenge the Bucks for the top spot in the East. The Celtics lost Gordon Hayward but also bring back a strong core.

Washington has two stars in Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. Philadelphia looks to be better after replacing Al Horford and Josh Richardson with Seth Curry and Danny Green. Indiana made few changes to its roster but is banking on improvement through simple continuity.