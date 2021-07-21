For Suns, Chris Paul's feel-good Finals story ends in frustration

The trade paired Paul with Williams, his coach, close friend and mentor. The two had another chance to make it work and the climb to the Finals had Phoenix buzzing.

"We grew all season long," Paul said. "Nobody expected us to be where we are except for us."

It may be a tough ending to the season for Paul, but he remains one of the game's most relatable players. He's just 6-foot, which gives him an everyman feel that some of the NBA's giants lack. He's got the goofy State Farm commercials. He's had a handful of bad breaks, like when he pulled his hamstring in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals in 2018.

That poor fortune looked like it would continue in the first round of these players when he suffered a shoulder injury in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He was ineffective for the next several games but his teammates carried the load.

In the Western Conference finals, Paul missed the first two games against the Los Angeles Clippers in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Again, his teammates were there for him, rallying to win both games.

He was superb in the game that clinched his first trip to Finals, scoring 41 points in the Game 6 series clincher.