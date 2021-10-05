 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire alarm cuts short Bucks' preseason opener vs Grizzlies
0 Comments
BUCKS | PRESEASON

Fire alarm cuts short Bucks' preseason opener vs Grizzlies

  • 0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Milwaukee Bucks began the 2021-22 season with an odd twist Tuesday night.

The reigning NBA champions opened their preseason schedule against the Memphis Grizzlies, but the game did not reach completion after a fire alarm at the end of the third quarter forced the evacuation of players and fans at FedExForum.

A little more than an hour after the evacuation, the NBA chose not to complete the game with Memphis leading 87-77.

Jordan Nwora (16 points) and Grayson Allen (13) led the Bucks. Center Brook Lopez (9 points, 7 rebounds) was the only returning starter to play for Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Donte DiVincenzo (ankle), Jrue Holiday (knee) and Khris Middleton (hamstring) — all starters last season — did not suit up for the Bucks.

Memphis' Ja Morant led all scorers with 27 points.

• The Bucks named Dave Koehn as the team’s radio play-by-play announcer. Koehn (pronounced Kane) served as the play-by-play radio voice for the University of Virginia men’s basketball and football teams since 2008.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics