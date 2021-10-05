Fire alarm cuts short Bucks' preseason opener vs Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Milwaukee Bucks began the 2021-22 season with an odd twist Tuesday night.
The reigning NBA champions opened their preseason schedule against the Memphis Grizzlies, but the game did not reach completion after a fire alarm at the end of the third quarter forced the evacuation of players and fans at FedExForum.
A little more than an hour after the evacuation, the NBA chose not to complete the game with Memphis leading 87-77.
Jordan Nwora (16 points) and Grayson Allen (13) led the Bucks. Center Brook Lopez (9 points, 7 rebounds) was the only returning starter to play for Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Donte DiVincenzo (ankle), Jrue Holiday (knee) and Khris Middleton (hamstring) — all starters last season — did not suit up for the Bucks.
Memphis' Ja Morant led all scorers with 27 points.
• The Bucks named Dave Koehn as the team’s radio play-by-play announcer. Koehn (pronounced Kane) served as the play-by-play radio voice for the University of Virginia men’s basketball and football teams since 2008.