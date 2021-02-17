Fans return doesn't help as Bucks lose fourth straight

Tuesday’s game featured only about 250 invited guests and family members of players in an arena that seats over 17,000.

“Even though the numbers are relatively small, you’ve heard and you’ve felt it,” Budenholzer said before the game.

But the return home couldn’t end the Bucks’ slide.

Milwaukee trailed 112-103 and then scored six straight points before Donte DiVincenzo missed a potential tying corner 3-pointer with 5:08 remaining. The Raptors answered with seven straight points and stayed in front by at least six the rest of the way.

Lowry exited with a sore left ankle in the third quarter but had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes. The ankle problem caused Lowry to go to the locker room late in the first half, though he returned to start the third quarter.

“He hit it a couple of times, once in the first half and then once in the second,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “They’re going to evaluate it thoroughly here tonight and we should know more here tomorrow.”

Even with Lowry out of the game, the Raptors never fell behind in the second half.