Facing elimination, Bulls dealt another health blow prior to Game 5 against Bucks

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls might be without Zach LaVine when they try to avoid a playoff knockout by the Milwaukee Bucks after the two-time All-Star entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

The Bucks lead the first-round series 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine wasn’t feeling great. Donovan was informed as the team was getting ready to practice that his player was entering protocols.

The Bucks won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points, and the defending NBA champions did it without Khris Middleton, who is out with an left knee injury.

LaVine, meanwhile, has been in and out of the lineup for Chicago the past few months because of a sore left knee. Now, he's in the health and safety protocols for the third time in a year: He tested positive for the coronavirus last April and again in December.

“We've kind of dealt with this all year long," Donovan said. “Whether it's been injury and/or COVID, we've had guys in and out. I think a lot of times our mentality has been next guy up. Guys have done a pretty good job handling that. Any time you lose a player like Zach LaVine, there's no question it impacts your team just as Middleton impacts their team.”

With guard Alex Caruso in concussion protocol after taking an inadvertent hit to the face from Milwaukee's Jevon Carter on Sunday and point guard Lonzo Ball suffering a season-ending knee injury in January, the Bulls could be down three starters as they try to avoid elimination.

LaVine averaged 24.4 points during the regular season and made his second straight All-Star team. The eight-year veteran is averaging 19.3 points in his first playoff series.

“It's frustrating," said DeMar DeRozan, who talked to LaVine on Tuesday morning. “I can't even imagine how he feels. But the most important part now is making sure he comes out of that thing feeling healthy.”

The Bucks have endured without Middleton thanks in part to Bobby Portis. He is averaging 16 points per game and shooting 50% from the field (42% from 3-point range) since being inserted into the starting lineup.

“The guys have been competing,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “With or without Khris, when we’re good defensively, that usually bleeds into our offense. While we can always get better, I think the defense has been what we’ve leaned on pretty hard here the last couple of games.”

With a second-round matchup against Boston looming, defense will continue to be paramount.

“Everybody has stepped up in his absence,” Wesley Matthews said. “Obviously you can’t just have one person fill what Khris does.”

Holiday honored

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named the NBA’s teammate of the year for the second time in three seasons, the league announced.

A panel of league executives selected 12 finalists for the honor, which is officially named the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. More than 300 current NBA players voted on the winner from that list of 12 finalists.

Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic finished second in the voting and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan was third. Holiday received 39 first-place votes and 964 total points. Marjanovic had more first-place votes — 48 — and received 936 total points. DeRozan had 34 first-place votes and 898 points.

Players got 10 points for a first-place vote, seven for second place, five for third, three for fourth and one for fifth.

Holiday also won this award in 2019-20 when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. He won the NBA Sportsmanship Award last season, when he also was a finalist for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award.

The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award recognizes a player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play and dedication to his team, as well as leadership on and off the court as a mentor and role model to other players.