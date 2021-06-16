Facing elimination, Bucks again won't have to contend with Nets' Kyrie Irving but must deal with Kevin Durant

MILWAUKEE — The Brooklyn Nets will continue to play without Kyrie Irving and don’t know exactly what kind of production they will get from James Harden as the star players deal with injuries.

None of that might make any difference if Kevin Durant keeps performing the way he has in Brooklyn’s second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets own a 3-2 series lead thanks largely to Durant, who delivered a performance for the ages as Brooklyn rallied from a 17-point deficit in a 114-108 Game 5 victory Tuesday at Brooklyn.

That leaves the Nets facing a dilemma as the series returns to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Thursday. After Durant played all 48 minutes and Harden played 46 minutes Tuesday, how long can they reasonably play in Game 6?

“I think that’s something that we have to feel out as we go,” Nets coach Steve Nash said Wednesday.

Nash would rather not drain his veteran team this early in the postseason as the Nets chase their first NBA championship. With all the injuries involving star players across the league, Nash acknowledged he thinks “the championship this year will be decided on health as much as anything.”

But he also wants to avoid a Game 7.