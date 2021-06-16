Facing elimination, Bucks again won't have to contend with Nets' Kyrie Irving but must deal with Kevin Durant

MILWAUKEE — The Brooklyn Nets will continue to play without Kyrie Irving and don’t know exactly what kind of production they will get from James Harden as the star players deal with injuries.
None of that might make any difference if Kevin Durant keeps performing the way he has in Brooklyn’s second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Nets own a 3-2 series lead thanks largely to Durant, who delivered a performance for the ages as Brooklyn rallied from a 17-point deficit in a 114-108 Game 5 victory Tuesday at Brooklyn.
That leaves the Nets facing a dilemma as the series returns to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Thursday. After Durant played all 48 minutes and Harden played 46 minutes Tuesday, how long can they reasonably play in Game 6?
“I think that’s something that we have to feel out as we go,” Nets coach Steve Nash said Wednesday.
Nash would rather not drain his veteran team this early in the postseason as the Nets chase their first NBA championship. With all the injuries involving star players across the league, Nash acknowledged he thinks “the championship this year will be decided on health as much as anything.”
But he also wants to avoid a Game 7.
“There is no championship if you don’t get out of this series,” Nash said. “There’s obviously a point where you have to go and you have to play like we did last night. If it presents itself that we don’t have to overburden them, we’d be happy not to. But if we have to, we have to. That’s just the nature of it.”
Nash said both Durant and Harden felt fine after their heavy workloads Tuesday.
Harden shot 1-for-10 and scored just five points but had eight assists and six rebounds in his first action since tightness in his right hamstring knocked him out in the opening minute of Game 1.
Irving missed all of Game 5 and won’t play Thursday after spraining his right ankle in Game 4.
Durant picked up the slack Tuesday by collecting 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. He became the first player in NBA history to have at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game.
That continued an impressive postseason for Durant, who is averaging 33.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks in this series.
“He’s the best player in the world right now,” Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said after Game 5.
The Bucks wasted a golden opportunity to take control of the series when they couldn’t hang on to their big lead in Game 5. Now they find themselves in a must-win situation.
“We’ve got to focus on ourselves and control what we can control,” Antetokounmpo said. “What we can control is our effort, and going into Game 6, hopefully we can bring it and put ourselves in position to win the game.”
Need to know
A victory would send the Nets beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time since they made back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. The home team has won every game in this series and the Nets are 0-4 in Milwaukee this season.
Keep an eye on Harden
The nine-time All-Star and 2018 MVP clearly isn’t at full strength, but perhaps his scoring totals might go up in Game 6 now that he’s shaken off the rust. “I think there are certain things that he’s going to feel more comfortable with just from the comfort having played more basketball, having a game under his belt, having felt it out there,” Nash said. “That can only make him more comfortable and improve if physically he’s OK, and so far he is.”
Pressure is on Budenholzer
The Bucks have the NBA’s best regular-season record during Mike Budenholzer’s three-year tenure, but they haven’t broken through in the postseason. They blew a 2-0 lead to Toronto in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals and got upset by the Miami Heat in the second round last year. If Milwaukee can’t get past a Brooklyn team dealing with injuries to two of its three top players, the Bucks may have to decide whether their quest for a title requires a coaching change.
Battle of NBA stars: 5 things to know about Milwaukee Bucks' second-round matchup with Brooklyn Nets
SHORT-HANDED SEASON SERIES
Brooklyn never had its three stars together against Milwaukee. Irving missed the Nets' 125-123 home victory on Jan. 18 in their second game after acquiring Harden from Houston. Durant and Harden (above), who have combined for two MVP awards and seven scoring titles, put up 64 points that night.
THE SHOW GOES ON
The Bucks have already lost starting guard Donte DiVincenzo (above) for the playoffs after he tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3. But Nash said versatile forward Jeff Green is improving from a left foot injury that sidelined him the final three games of the first round.
"We've said it since the injury happened, we've got to move forward, we've got to step up," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday. "Everybody's just got to continue to be themselves; execute, defend and compete, which is a lot of things Donte does well."
BROOK IN BROOKLYN
Bucks center Brook Lopez (above) will be back in Barclays Center, having played for the Nets in Brooklyn and New Jersey. He scored the most points in franchise history.
“I think I’m excited to go back and play in Brooklyn, play on that court again in Barclays, but obviously we’re going to be pretty focused once tipoff comes,” he said.
FORBES FOR 3
Bryn Forbes (above) averaged 18.3 points and shot 16 of 30 from 3-point range during the final three games of the Bucks’ first-round sweep of Miami. He was a combined 7 of 12 from beyond the arc in the Bucks' two-game sweep of the Nets in May.
BUCKS ON THE BOARDS
Milwaukee had a double-digit rebounding edge in each game against Miami and dominated the glass by a margin of 16.8 boards per game. The Bucks' size advantage may make Nash consider reinserting former starting center DeAndre Jordan (above) into the rotation.