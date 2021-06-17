Facing elimination, Bucks again won't face Nets' Kyrie Irving but must deal with Kevin Durant

Durant picked up the slack Tuesday by collecting 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. He became the first player in NBA history to have at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game.

That continued an impressive postseason for Durant, who is averaging 33.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2 steals and 1.4 blocks in this series.

"He's the best player in the world right now," Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said after Game 5.

The Bucks wasted a golden opportunity to take control of the series when they couldn't hang on to their big lead in Game 5. Now they find themselves in a must-win situation.

"We've got to focus on ourselves and control what we can control," Antetokounmpo said. "What we can control is our effort, and going into Game 6, hopefully we can bring it and put ourselves in position to win the game."

Need to know

A victory would send the Nets beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time since they made back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. The home team has won every game in this series and the Nets are 0-4 in Milwaukee this season.

Keep an eye on Harden