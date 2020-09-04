Facing 2-0 deficit, Bucks look to do to Heat what Raptors did to them last season

The Bucks might not have even been in chase mode down the stretch had they not gone 7-for-25 on 3-point attempts, or missed six free throws — including a pair by Giannis Antetokounmpo with 43 seconds left — or given up 17 points on the fast break and 22 points off turnovers.

After spending most of their practice session Thursday studying film, center Brook Lopez had little doubt that he and his teammates still had the ability to get back on track.

“I thought the most important thing we took away from film was just that we did get better in Game 2 and we just have to keep improving and getting better,” Lopez said.

The Bucks know just how quickly a team can rally back from an 2-0 deficit. They were on the wrong end of such a rally last year, when their two-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals disappeared, with Toronto going on to win the NBA title.

As the league’s best team, record-wise, during the regular season, rattling off four in a row isn’t out of the realm of possibility. But the Bucks know they will have to step up their games, individually and collectively, while focusing only on the game at hand and not the rest of the series.

Lopez doesn’t think that will be a problem.