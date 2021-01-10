Ex-Buck Wesley Matthews making right adjustments in Lakers bench role

Constant conversations with Frank Vogel helped ease Matthews' mind regarding his role on a Lakers team that won the NBA championship last season. Matthews said Vogel was "probably the best communicator as a coach that I've had on this early season."

"He communicates very well about whatever is going on in his lineup, whatever he's thinking," Matthews said. "So, that gives you comfort. When you know when you're coming in, when you're coming out, you can start usually preparing yourself and you can get ready and then you can start watching the game a little bit differently. He's a great communicator so far with me and that really helps my curve here."

Matthews will have his hands full when the Lakers take on the Rockets on Sunday and Tuesday in Houston, particularly defending the dangerous James Harden.

Harden can be even more difficult to defend because he not only scores 27 points per game, ranking seventh in the NBA, he also is a willing passer, his 11.3 assists leading the league.

He's third in the NBA in three-point attempts (9.7) and seventh in three-pointers made (3.7), making them at a 37.9% clip.