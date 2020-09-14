Ex-Badgers star Frank Kaminsky hopeful he's got more to come in the NBA

“I just want (the COVID-19 pandemic) to be over,” he said. “I miss a lot of things. You know me, I just go and do things. This is the first time where we just ever had to just sit and wait and see what happens. I’m not really a sit-and-wait-and-see-what-happens kind of person.”

Kaminsky had to do a lot of sitting and waiting last winter after injuring his right knee in mid-December. He tried to play through it for about two weeks before being diagnosed with a patella stress fracture, an injury that could have wiped out the rest of his season if it hadn’t been suspended due to the pandemic.

This wasn’t Kaminsky’s first rehab stint — he had lung surgery following his rookie season — but it was the first time he missed an extended stretch of games due to injury. He described the process as long and slow, with constant MRI and CT scan checkups that showed progress but not enough to Kaminsky’s liking.

The restart to the season gave Kaminsky a chance to get back on the floor and shake off the rust in limited minutes. The best thing it did, as far as Kaminsky is concerned, is gave the Suns some momentum to take into the offseason.