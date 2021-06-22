Even after elimination, Nets still championship favorites for next season

Yet the Nets still had a chance, and had a shot here or there gone down, or had they gotten a stop, or secured an offensive rebound, or had Kevin Durant's shoe been one size smaller, or had Jrue Holiday not scored five points in one minute at the end of regulation in Game 7, or had Nash called a timeout in the season's final possession, the Nets could have been in the Eastern Conference Finals as heavy favorites against a Hawks team they beat twice in the regular season.

Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets lost the battle this year, but could emerge victorious the next.

If the Nets would have beaten the Bucks, Irving would have returned in the conference finals, Harden's hamstring would have improved and the Nets could have been your 2021 NBA champions.

Those rosy dreams were dashed by injury nightmares that threw their season off course. The Nets season is akin to maybe the Lakers, who lost LeBron James and Anthony Davis amid glaring deficiencies on both ends of the floor. All that star power should carry you to an NBA championship. When you lose early, however, those weaknesses are uglier than the injuries.

"I don't think any team's ever perfect, right? You've got to take some good with bad," Nets GM Sean Marks said. "There's a little bit of yin and yang involved here."