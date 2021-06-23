East finalists Bucks, Hawks seeking to end long NBA Finals droughts

"I try not as much to focus on the past and what happened," Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "I learn from it and I just move on. This is a totally different series, different scenario, different players, different time. It's going to be hard. It's not going to be easy."

Budenholzer vs. Hawks

Mike Budenholzer coached the Hawks from 2013-18 before leaving for Milwaukee. Budenholzer led the Hawks to their last Eastern finals appearance in 2015, though they were swept by LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

But the Hawks have changed quite a bit since Budenholzer’s departure. John Collins is the only Hawk who played for Budenholzer in Atlanta.

“This is about the Bucks and Hawks,” Budenholzer said. “Our players have got to be ready to play. Coaches coach. At this stage, this time, it’s just about playing and finding a way to win and compete and do whatever it takes. That’s really all this is about.”

Home vs. road

Of the 16 teams that reached the postseason, only the Bucks have gone undefeated at home during the playoffs. The Bucks own a 5-0 home playoff record this year and have an overall playoff record of 11-2 at Fiserv Forum.