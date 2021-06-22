East finalists Bucks, Hawks seeking to end long droughts

Trae Young has led the way by scoring 29.1 points per game in his first postseason.

“I think our guys have done a really good job of just locking in to that particular game and not thinking about what happened in the past and not thinking about anything other than what we need to do in that game,” McMillan said.

The Hawks are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Bucks are more accustomed to this stage.

Milwaukee posted the league’s best regular-season record in 2019 and 2020 but couldn’t translate that success to the postseason. The Bucks blew a 2-0 lead to Toronto in the 2019 East finals and lost in the second round to Miami last year.

“I try not as much to focus on the past and what happened,” Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “I learn from it and I just move on. This is a totally different series, different scenario, different players, different time. It’s going to be hard. It’s not going to be easy.”

Budenholzer vs. Hawks

Mike Budenholzer coached the Hawks from 2013-18 before leaving for Milwaukee. Budenholzer led the Hawks to their last Eastern finals appearance in 2015, though they were swept by LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.